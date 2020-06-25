WATCH: Zozibini Tunzi's Miss Universe crowning remake goes viral
People on the internet have a way of breaking the ice by bringing out smiles even when things are sour.
For the past three months, South Africans have been stressed by the lockdown due the coronavirus.
But thanks to comedians on Twitter, who manage to find humour in everything.
A Twitter user, who goes by House Of Khath, did a remake of Zozibini Tunzi’s video Miss Universe crowning.
Just like us, Tunzi found the video humorous and sweet.
There are also other videos of young girls who did the catwalk pretending to be Tunzi.
In April this year, we saw Sinelizwi Maseti (9) from Maclear, Eastern Cape, strutting the corridor at her home, pretending to me Tunzi.
Tunzi, who currently resides in New York, may be miles away from home but she always finds a way to interact and laugh with her fans.
Yazi uThami guyz😂😂😂😂😂😂 mayivulwe le country shame. pic.twitter.com/1HBrI4YRvo— House of Khath (@IG_Jay_Khath) June 23, 2020
I hate it here😭😭🤣🤣🤣🤣❤❤ https://t.co/1eFi8CTq3n— Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) June 24, 2020
Tunzi was named Miss Universe 2020 on December 8, last year. The event that was hosted by Steve Harvey at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.
My mom and my niece do this all day together 😂❤️ where can I sign this 9 year old up for whatever she needs to sign up for? I see potential 😂🙏 pic.twitter.com/nZ18MBOaXg— Nasiphi Funani (@ZiziFunani) April 4, 2020