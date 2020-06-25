EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Zozibini Tunzi during the Miss Universe crowning in December last year. Picture: Instagram.
WATCH: Zozibini Tunzi's Miss Universe crowning remake goes viral

People on the internet have a way of breaking the ice by bringing out smiles even when things are sour.

For the past three months, South Africans have been stressed by the lockdown due the coronavirus.

But thanks to comedians on Twitter, who manage to find humour in everything. 
A Twitter user, who goes by House Of Khath, did a remake of Zozibini Tunzi’s video Miss Universe crowning.

Tunzi, who currently resides in New York, may be miles away from home but she always finds a way to interact and laugh with her fans.

Just like us, Tunzi found the video humorous and sweet.


There are also other videos of young girls who did the catwalk pretending to be Tunzi.

In April this year, we saw Sinelizwi Maseti (9) from Maclear, Eastern Cape, strutting the corridor at her home, pretending to me Tunzi.

Tunzi was named Miss Universe 2020 on December 8, last year. The event that was hosted by Steve Harvey at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.   

