Well wishes pour in for Leon Schuster after second fall and operation

Fans of comedian Leon Schuster have responded to the news of him not being in a good place after a second surgery by showering the actor with well wishes. Schuster expressed that he was "not in a good place" following a second surgery after he fell at his house while still recovering from the first surgery.

Schuster, known for his pranks, underwent his first surgery in August last year after falling from a van and injuring himself while filming ‘Mr Bones 3’. He reportedly fell again. Adoring fans have come out to show support for the 72-year-old actor and filmmaker.

Annabel Bailey commented on Facebook: “Strongs Leon Schuster so many people stands behind you praying for complete recovery and healing, you are in our hearts and know that God will come through for you, He will heal you completely the process is eina but know that God will carry you through. God bless.” Wendy Barker Price wrote: “Ag n nee Oom! this is such sad news to read. We will all keep you in prayer 🙏🏻 everything will be okay Oom 🤗. Just rest and take one day at a time, we know you can do this Oom 🤗.” Fans react to news of Leon Schuster not being in a good place following second surgery. Picture: Facebook Screenshoot In an interview with YOU, Schuster said his recovery from a first surgery went through a major set-back after he fell again.

“I’ve been through a rough patch, man, through absolute hell. I’m a bit depressed. This thing has been going on too long – it’s almost 10 months since my first back surgery,” he told the publication. After the surgery, the 72-year-old veteran entertainer went through extensive physiotherapy to learn to walk again. Last August pictures of the 'Shucks it's Schuster’ star, in a Pretoria hospital following back surgery went viral on Facebook.

The comedian recorded a video for Springbok fans on the eve of their friendly against New Zealand showing his support for the national rugby team’s World Cup hopes with lyrics from his new song ‘Die Bok Masjien.’ Schuster, who now relies on a walking stick, said he was warned that if he falls again, there would be no turning back. According to the publication, Schuster is scheduled to undergo another operation, but first, he has to lose 15kg to ensure that he does not suffer more complications.