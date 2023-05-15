Well wishes stream in for actor Garth Breytenbach after two weeks in hospital

Tweeps flooded the comments section of Garth Breytenbach’s recent post when he shared a picture of himself on oxygen in a hospital bed. The South African actor shared the image on Mother’s Day and captioned it: “Been in hospital for two weeks, had a bad case of hitting the afterlife, but pulled through and hopefully on the mend with bit more bedrest.

“See nothing much has changed here. Lolz. Pffft not one of you sent a card or flowers.” Been in hospital for two weeks, had a bad case of hitting the afterlife, but pulled through and hopefully on the mend with bit more bedrest. See nothing much has changed here. Lolz.

Pffft not one of you sent a card or flowers. pic.twitter.com/w20BaN9Uq3 — Garth Breytenbach (@poormanscaviar) May 14, 2023 Breytenbach, 33, is well known for his roles in local films “Five Fingers for Marseilles”, “Beyond the River” and “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom”. Breytenbach told followers that he was admitted to hospital to treat a burst appendix.

His followers were shocked to see the actor in hospital and said his Twitter presence was missed over the weekend. @Tazztarossa wrote: “Eish glad you’re on the mend! If I may ask what was your symptoms of appendix blowing or gona blow? I always wondered how I’d know. I’m told a pain in the side. Uhm I always have bloody pains everywhere so 🤷” Breytenbach replied: “Many things from like stress ulcers to gastro type symptoms, but did actually feel the appendix give in which was special pain. Ja think I just ignored the basics.”

@tanyajunghans wrote: “Jeez Garth. I had no idea you were unwell. I’m so glad you’re getting better. 🫶 Get well soon.” @dillydave78 wrote: “Heavy! Glad you’re alright Mr! 👊 Thought you’d been extraordinarily quiet of late 🤣 Mend up soon so these Twitter streets can have some of your wry wit again!” @KieranBurke wrote: “Yerrr, that came as a shock. Hope you’re doing ok pal. Sterkte ou perd. 😘😘”