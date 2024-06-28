What are the WAGS up to in the Caribbean as the Proteas reach historic final?

As South African cricket fans prepare for a weekend of sporting glory in the Caribbean against rivals India, the team’s wives and girlfiends (WAGS) have been basking in the sun and having the time of their lives. While their husbands have been hitting sixes and taking wickets on the pitch, the WAGS have been having just as much fun enjoying themselves in New York and on the exotic islands of the Carribean.

IOL takes a look at what the Mrs’ have been upto. Captain Aiden Markram and his gorgeous wife Nicole Danielle, whom he married in a grand ceremony in July last year, certainly look as though they are still on honeymoon. The entrepreneur and owner of “Nadora Jewellery” shared a post on her Instagram account of the two of them enjoying a romantic kiss with a spectacular sunset in the background, with a comment “sandy toes & a sun-kissed nose”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NICOLE DANIELLE MARKRAM 🦋 (@nicoledmarkram) Sone Martins, wife of wicket-keeper batsman Heinrich Klaasen, a radiographer by profession and a staunch supporter of her husband on and off the field. The Klaasens made the USA/West Indies hosted world cup a family holiday with their daughter and shared a beautiful photograph of them enjoying the turquoise waters of the Caribbean.

“Family means no one gets left behind or forgotten”. ❤️❤️ View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sone Martins Klaasen (@soneklaasen) David Miller’s glamorous wife Camilla Harris, who is a professional Polo player, shared her excitement of spending time with him in New York while enjoying the best that the city that never sleeps has to offer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝘾![CDATA[]]>𝙖![CDATA[]]>𝙢![CDATA[]]>𝙞![CDATA[]]>𝙡![CDATA[]]>𝙡![CDATA[]]>𝙖 𝙈![CDATA[]]>𝙞![CDATA[]]>𝙡![CDATA[]]>𝙡![CDATA[]]>𝙚![CDATA[]]>𝙧 (@camillaharris__miller) Right-handed opening batsman Reeza Hendricks’ wife Lee-Ann, shared pictures of them celebrating Father's Day in the sun with their son in Antigua, commenting: “Grateful for moments like these with my son and family on this special Father’s Day. 🇦🇬🌴 🌅