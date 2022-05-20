What beef? Vyno Miller addresses 'fallout' with Themba

“Big Brother Mzansi” season three contestant Vyno Miller has put to rest any speculation that he is beefing with fellow contestant Themba. The musician shared his sentiments about his recent achievements but not all of it went down well as a few tweeps took exception to it.

A few tweeps seem to think Vyno’s words were subtle shade towards Themba and made it known. There seems to be a mini battle around who is better between the two housemates driven by fans on Twitter. @Im__Charisma said: “Leave Themba out of your mess, focus on the fans who attack Vyno. Don’t start with us when it comes to BBM chief, you the last person to drag us about BBM. 🥱Did your Vyno make it to the top 10 and how many percent did he get? 🤷🏾”

After witnessing the comments, the musician made it clear that he and Themba are on good terms and called on people to stop creating situations where there are none. “I really don’t understand why you think like this cos Themba is my brother… you guys must stop deciphering things that are not there,” he tweeted. I really don’t understand why you think like this cos Themba is my brother… you guys must stop deciphering things that are not there. I don’t do those weird things king, I’m too focused and loving to even entertain such mindsets. please stop this hate thing, I’m not for that 🙏🏽 — Vyno Miller (@VynoMiller) May 18, 2022 Vyno also made it clear that he is too focused to be doing weird things. After all, he is appearing in a DStv advert at the moment.

“I don’t do those weird things king, I’m too focused and loving to even entertain such mindsets. please stop this hate thing, I’m not for that 🙏🏽,” he added. Vyno also asked that fans stop spreading lies using his name as he made it clear that he is not beefing with anyone. I can see there are some serious misunderstandings and people pushing their own agendas under my name, yey please stop spreading lies using my name🙏🏽 there is no beef with anyone happening, don’t go with lies and false narratives. uMthimban’ and me are very very cool🙌🏽❤️ Danko! — Vyno Miller (@VynoMiller) May 19, 2022 “I can see there are some serious misunderstandings and people pushing their own agendas under my name, yey please stop spreading lies using my name🙏🏽 there is no beef with anyone happening, don’t go with lies and false narratives,” he shared.