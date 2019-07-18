Maps Maponyane packed and lunch and gift boxes in association with NetFlorist as his contribution on Mandela Day. Picture: Instagram

South Africans across the country are celebrating Mandela Day (July 18), by doing charitable activities for at least 67 minutes. Celebrities such as Chad Saaiman shared what he was planning on doing, and Maps Maponyane tweeted out his first stop for charitable activities.

The "Top Billing" presenter posted several pictures of him packing lunch and gift boxes in collaboration with Netflorist, captioning the post: "First stop for #MandelaDay this morning. Packing lunch and gift boxes with NetFlorist to give out to those in need and just to put some smiles on faces and spread the love. #MandelaDay2019"

First stop for #MandelaDay this morning. Packing lunch and gift boxes with NetFlorist to give out to those in need and just to put some smiles on faces and spread the love. #MandelaDay2019 ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/ydHg0D2Mmf — Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) July 18, 2019

The "Play" singer had mentioned on Wednesday that he would be going to Mitchells Plain with the Ster Kinekor Vision Mission Team to hand out reading glasses to underprivileged kids. He wrote: "Tomorrow I’m out in Mitchells Plain with @sterkinekor Vision Mission team handing over reading glasses to underprivileged kids, their 10th year of doing this! Some kids are not passing not because of lack of learning ability, it’s because they cannot see well".

Tomorrow I’m out in Mitchell’s Plain with @sterkinekor Vision Mission team handing over reading glasses to underprivileged kids, their 10th year of doing this! Some kids are not passing not because of lack of learning ability, it’s because they cannot see well 😞 — Chad Saaiman (@ChadSaaiman) July 17, 2019

Live Amp presenter Lamiez Holworthy spent her 67 minutes at the Zodwa Special School in Atteridgeville.

Metro FM DJ Relebogile Mabotja also had a collaboration with her foundation and Wimpy, where she is handed out 67 meal vouchers to those in need of food.