What cold front? Boity Thulo turns up the heat with bootylicious bikini snaps

South African media personality Boity Thulo is “out of office” and is on an island vacation away from cold front that’s making the rounds in Mzansi.
The rapper took to Instagram and posted pictures of her backside flexing her beautiful booty and body.
Dressed in a multicolour Poise Swimwear bikini, Boity had her followers raving and flooding her comment section with fire emojis.
One thing about the ‘Wuz Dat’ hitmaker, she slays a bikini and always sets the internet ablaze with her bikini pictures.
Over the years, Boity’s body has changed, but her confidence has always remained the same with the star proud of what her mama gave her.
She has always been open about her weight gain moment, working out to maintain her banging body and also getting some work done.
In February this year, the rapper underwent mastopexy, a breast reduction and lift.
“Four months ago, on the 28th of Feb, I decided to take the plunge and do a procedure that benefited me in more ways than I thought it would.
“A mastopexy, which is a breast reduction and lift.
“This is a post to thank Dr Bruce not only for his incredible work, but for his care and compassion throughout the healing process; from random calls of me stressing to taking out the time to go the extra mile regardless of what I felt I needed in order to give me peace of mind,” she wrote.