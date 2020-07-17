What local stars will be doing this Mandela Day

With the national lockdown regulations restricting social gatherings, South Africa will be commemorating Mandela Day differently this year. Since the beginning of the national lockdown in March, local celebrities and influencers have been doing their best to assist the less privileged with food parcels, clothes, and hygiene packs. And our celebs continue to show love and kindness. As such, we asked celebs how they will be spending their 67 minutes. They also shared their message of hope for Mzansi especially especially with the rapid rise of Covid-19 infections and deaths. Media personality and businesswoman Sophie Lichaba said due to her condition (diabetes) she can't really be hands-on be but that won’t stop her from doing her part.

“I’m in Kimberly this week, my mother’s hometown and while I'm here, I will be donating essentials such as food, masks, sanitisers, soaps to families in need, “ says the former “Generations” star.

Lichaba added: “My message of hope is, we are a strong power, South Africa. Together we will and can keep the Madiba spirit alive.”

Actor, comedian and television host Siv Ngesi has joined forces with Crown National to help feed 10 000 people this Mandela Day.

They will also be giving 2000 sanitary towels to disadvantaged women and young girls.

The “Bhai’s Café" actor is also encouraging fellow South Africans to donate food parcels, sanitary towels, or contribute R67 towards the cause.

He said: “You can change one life at a time.”

Radio personality Nick Hamman, who is part of the “Reach For A Dream Foundation,” the organisation that encourages children to use their dreams to fight life-threatening illnesses and inspire hope.

“We're midway through a month-long campaign for Reach for a Dream, fulfilling the dreams of children with life-threatening illnesses. Last week we got David Higgs (chef and restaurant owner) to teach a young boy to cook and this week we had Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala (Miss South Africa 2010) to help us fill up a wendy house with toys and dolls for a little girl,” the 5FM presenter shared.

Hamman added: “ I think at this time it's important to be mindful of what others are going through. People should focus on what they can control and together we'll all get through this.”

Television host and celebrity publicist Jarred Doyle says he will be dropping off baby clothes and toys to an orphanage that he works closely with.

“I don’t like posting it because I think it's something that I enjoy doing and enjoy being part of and it doesn’t need any kind of publicity, “ the “Hashtags” presenter revealed.

Mi Casa band member Moshe Kgasoane, better known as Mo-T says through his foundation, Diphala Foundation, we will be distributing boxes full of goodies at different homeless shelters in Gauteng.

He said: "Let’s Stay Home. Lets Stay Safe. Let's support one another because we can win this pandemic together if ee all follow the rules of our country."

Doyle’s added: “My message of hope for SA is for us to be kind and encourage each other to do better every day. We have been let down by the powers that be but we are a resilient nation and have massive potential in us we just need to remember it and access our own greatness.

Radio and television presenter Bujy Bikwe says, in honour of Madiba, he will be distributing study material for matriculants in his home town in Orange Farm.

Bikwe’s continued: “I hope that the kids are able to keep up with their school work and they are able to find innovative ways to survive the new normal in schools. Education is completely compromised but we have to keep moving forward with our syllabus and making sure that we are up to date. Let’s stay safe and educated.”

Super Mash. Picture: Supplied

This Mandela Day, comic book author Prince “Super Mash” Mashawana will be heading to an orphanage to donate groceries and other essentials. Super Mash will also be educating the children on steps to take to prevent the virus.

Super Mash's message of hope to everyone is to always believe in themselves, be kind to others have confidence because with believing in yourself you can achieve anything and be anything you want to be. And, to all the children, Super Mash would like to let them know that Every Child Can Be A Superhero.

Motivational speaker and entrepreneur Farah C Fortune says she will be working on her initiative "The Pad Run," a non-profit organisation that distributes sanitary pads, disadvantaged women and girls, across South Africa.

“There will be a donation run in Cape Town, Kimberley and Johannesburg. We will donate almost 10 000 sanitary pads,” offered Fortune.

She shared: “My message of hope is that we work together to bring dignity to women and girls in need throughout the country on a daily basis.”

* Find more organisations and worthy causes to support on Mandela Day: https://www.iol.co.za/trends/mandeladay