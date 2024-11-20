What the heck can’t she do? Superstar Tyla’s high school artwork and academic achievements impresses fans

Independent Online
Discover Tyla’s artistic side and her high school achievements. Picture: X

Published 3h ago

Share

You may now know Tyla as a superstar in the music industry, with her smash hits, stacks of global awards and her own fans - the Tygers, but the 22-year-old Joburg-born artist has long been a jewel with her impressive high school achievements in academics and artistic talents.

Tyla, known around the world for her smash hit Water and her electric performances on stage, was a top academic performer during her high school days as a learner at her Edenglen Hig School, where she finished in the top 10, balancing her books and brushes, with exceptional artwork.

Recently, her fans "Tygers" unveiled Tyla's past high school wins and old posts on X, including one where she showcased a self-portrait she created on a music sheet using her red lipstick "kisses."

The "Push 2 Start" hitmaker proves that she is not just a songbird who produces back to back hits, but also has an eye for visual art.

Her stunning artwork has been making the rounds on X, with fans admiring her incredible talent.

From vibrant portraits to thought provoking sketches of her sister, Sydney Seethal, who she has used as her muse, Tyla's artistry truly knows no limits.

— . (@usuckomgg) November 14, 2024

It is evident that art has always been a way for the Grammy-award winning songstress to express herself from a young age.

The shared posts have garnered significant attention and sparked a variety of opinions on X. @Azur_xx commented: "How does someone even do this? The amount of work it must have taken to create this."

— ᛒᛚᚢᛖ 🍉 (@Azur_xx) November 17, 2024

While @kingjacjoh remarked: "Whoah! The beautiful Tyla, it's amazing to see that you are creatively multifaceted. Impressive."

And @podiocharles added: “My whole tl is about Tyla in matric. Top 10 academics, singer of the year, best actress, now she’s a visual artist… my girl is an overachiever and I love that.”

Additionally, she excelled in high school, earning “Best Singer” and “Best Actress” certificates.

— tay♛ (@uhohfenty) November 12, 2024

IOL

