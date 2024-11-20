What the heck can’t she do? Superstar Tyla’s high school artwork and academic achievements impresses fans

You may now know Tyla as a superstar in the music industry, with her smash hits, stacks of global awards and her own fans - the Tygers, but the 22-year-old Joburg-born artist has long been a jewel with her impressive high school achievements in academics and artistic talents. Tyla, known around the world for her smash hit Water and her electric performances on stage, was a top academic performer during her high school days as a learner at her Edenglen Hig School, where she finished in the top 10, balancing her books and brushes, with exceptional artwork.

Recently, her fans "Tygers" unveiled Tyla's past high school wins and old posts on X, including one where she showcased a self-portrait she created on a music sheet using her red lipstick "kisses." Me vs my Art https://t.co/vvtXdgpMsC pic.twitter.com/P7fmxpdnjs — Tyla (@Tyllaaaaaaa) May 16, 2020 The "Push 2 Start" hitmaker proves that she is not just a songbird who produces back to back hits, but also has an eye for visual art.

Her stunning artwork has been making the rounds on X, with fans admiring her incredible talent. From vibrant portraits to thought provoking sketches of her sister, Sydney Seethal, who she has used as her muse, Tyla's artistry truly knows no limits. She’s also a visual artist. 🤭 https://t.co/TMYZaf2TJf pic.twitter.com/KmTzkz1GiU

