Where does Cassper Nyovest's new Billiato liquor brand rank among his biggest achievements?

“It's pretty clear that I've done well at this life thing,” raps Cassper Nyovest on “Egyptian Cotton”, the stand-out cut off his 2020 album, “A.M.N (Any Minute Now)”. Yes, it's crystal clear, Cassper.

On Friday night, his impressive accomplishments over a nearly decade-long career at the top of South African hip hop were duly acknowledged when he won the award for artist of the decade at the 10th annual South African Hip-Hop Awards (SAHHAs) on Friday. Today, Cassper's much talked about alcoholic drink, Billiato, hit stores across the country. “The sexiest drink this summer [email protected]_Billiato is now available at all reliable liquor stores. Happy Billiato day!!! Let the soft life begin!!! #BilliatoATasteOfWealth”

The sexiest drink this summer .@Don_Billiato is now available at all reliable liquor stores. Happy Billiato day!!! Let the soft life begin!!! #BilliatoATasteOfWealth pic.twitter.com/iijf0a5ayg — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) December 14, 2021 Announcing the new beverage in September, Cassper explained its name. “It’s taken from the word billion. It’s a state of mind. It’s also taken from culture in a township called Vaal in South Africa. They consider themselves to be Italians. So it’s (Billiato) is Ghetto fabulous." “This is for the dreamers! The future billionaires! Here's a toast to us. This summer is gonna be lit! This is all we gonna be drinking! Luxury!”

Cassper joins an exclusive list of celebrities (AKA, DJ Zinhle and Bonang Matheba) to venture into the alcohol industry on an ownership level. So where does this rank among Cassper’s long list of accomplishments? Well, just a few months ago, Cassper teamed up with Drip Footwear to launch a new sneaker line, The Root of Fame, in a deal reportedly worth R100 million.

That deal had social media in a frenzy with fans and onlookers alike lauding Cassper for once again raising the bar for what local artists could achieve. Some of Cassper's other accomplishments include his 2015 Fill Up The Dome concert in which he became the first local act to headline a sold-out concert at the Ticketpro Dome. He followed that up by filling up Orlando Stadium, Royal Bafokeng Stadium and nearly filling up FNB Stadium in 2017 (he had 68 000!!! people out of a capacity of around 80 000).

His other impressive live performance feat came when he returned to FNB Stadium in 2018 and put on what many onlookers called the best performance at the Global Citizen festival. This was particularly impressive when you consider that the show featured performances by the likes of Pharrell Williams, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Ed Sheeran and Wizkid. Throw in Cassper's numerous awards, platinum-selling albums and singles, and you're faced with a daunting prospect when trying to pick which one is the most impressive.