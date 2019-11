Who is Bonang Matheba’s ‘twin’ Toke Makinwa?









Toke Makinwa. Picture: Instagram Stunning Bonang Matheba really is so nice ... Tweeps thought they were seeing her twice when pictures of Toke Makinwa went viral this week. In the pictures, Makinwa was in Camps Bay, inside a wine cellar, wearing Gert Johan-Coetzee pants (who is also Matheba's go-to designer), a lingerie bodysuit and big angular sunglasses - which is very similar to the House of BNG owner's street-style of late.

So who this Toke Makinwa, who looks and acts so much like our Queen B?

Both successful businesswomen, the pair are close friends who bear a striking resemblance to each other and rather enjoy how people mistake one for the other.

Like Matheba, Makinwa is a media personality in Nigeria. Her career started in 2010 when she was a co-host on Rhythm 93.7 FM’s, The Morning Drive, in Lagos. She then hosted the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria pageant in 2012.

In 2012 she also launched her YouTube Channel, "Toke Moments", where she regularly uploads contents and has garnered close to 60 000 subscribers.

Makinwa went on to land several TV gigs, including Flytime TV's 3 "Live Chicks", and the talk show series "Trending", along with hosting several big event in Nigeria.

She was also the first Nigerian to be nominated for a Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award.

The "On Becoming" author has also landed several brand ambassador deals with the likes of United Africa Company of Nigeria, Ciroc, Maggi and Mecran Cosmetics.

Makinwa and Matheba are friends and have been seen together on social media.

Last year, Matheba jetted of the Lagos to celebrate Makinwa's 34th birthday. In the Instagram post of them together Matheba caption her birthday wish "..my baby girl for life!! Happy birthday @tokemakinwa.... so many memories, so little time!! 34 never looked so good...love you twin!’ God bless you.... now, let the weekend begin!"

Makinwa also made an appearance on "Real Talk with Anele" in 2017 She talked about Matheba and said South Africa was blessed to have her.

"The Voice" host also mentioned their resemblance, to which Makinwa replied: "She's my twin, we were switched at birth and it's so funny how we clicked off".

Makinwa is currently in South Africa celebrating her 35th birthday. She will attend the Brutal Fruit brunch in Johannesburg over the weekend before coming to Cape Town to soak in some of the Mother City sun.