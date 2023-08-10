Who is Cyan Boujee and why is she famous?

While Cyan Boujee is no stranger to the public limelight, there are many who are only now just hearing about her for the first time as she finds herself in the middle of a sex tape scandal involving dance music star Prince Kaybee. Since she first emerged as an influencer three years ago, Boujee has constantly been at the heart of social media drama due to her turbulent personal life.

Back in June, Sunday World reported that the 22-year-old had been arrested for allegedly stealing an iPhone 13. The matter was apparently not placed on the roll due to a lack of sufficient evidence for a successful prosecution. Prior to that, she had a brush with the law last year after she opened a case of assault against her boyfriend, Nigerian Afrobeats musician Bamzy Riches, for allegedly assaulting her. During her viral interview on MacG’s Podcast and Chill last September, Boujee explained the story behind a video she has posted on social media of her bloodied apartment after the two got into a physical altercation.

“I wasn’t interested (in him) because it started off as a sneaky link so you can imagine that if I commit to him, he’s gonna see other people,” she explained of the situation. “So I didn’t have a vision with this guy, he’s just not my type. He wasn’t the type that I could commit to for years.”

She also revealed during the interview that one of her recent ex-boyfriends, whom she said is a politician, used to give her R50K in weekly girlfriend allowance, and that she had saved some of that money to fund her liposuction and Brazilian but lift (BBL). A year prior to this interview, Boujee grabbed headlines when she put out a statement in which she claimed to have been assaulted by the owner of restaurant and live entertainment space, Corner Butcher Meat Cafe.

“I was physically abused and punched around by the man pictured at his venue Corner Butcher during a gig today,” she said. “Worse, he punched and slapped my female friends who were with me. I have opened a police case against him.” She went on to claim that there was a murder at the venue a few weeks prior and that the place was very dangerous for both men and women. A few hours after her allegation, the venue put out a statement on Instagram where they contended that she was the aggressor and had attacked one of the performers at the venue.