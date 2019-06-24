Sho Madjozi. Picture: Instagram

Local rapper Sho Madjozi is one of Mzansi's newest music sensations with hit singles and multiple awards.



Madjozi burst onto the music scene in 2017 with her debut single "Dumi HiPhone" produced by PS DJz and quickly became a must-play track for any gqom DJ.





In March the following year, Madjozi released one of the biggest songs of the year, "Huku" which saw the rapper become a household name.





Since then, Madjozi dropped her debut album Limpopo Champions League which has been a critical and commercial success. Spawning hits such as "Wakanda Forever" and "Idhom".

Earlier this year, Madjozi also walked away with two South African Music Awards for Best Female Artist and Best Newcomer.





Now, the "Wakanda Forever" star has a BET Award under her belt after nabbing the Best New International Act award on Sunday.





She also collaborated with Edgars for a capsule collection with her unique style being used as the main inspiration for the clothes.





Locally Madjozi has been in high demand performing at the Global Citizen concert last year alongside the likes of Beyoncé and Jay Z, Pharrell and Ed Sheeran.





