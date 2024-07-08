Who, when and why? Gayton McKenzie says artists and sports people paid by his department will be revealed

Newly-appointed Minister Gayton McKenzie is on a roll, and now, he has promised to public name all artists, creatives and sport stars who have been benefitting by getting funds from the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture. McKenzie and 74 other ministers and deputy ministers, were appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa last Sunday night.

Ramaphosa named a Cabinet comprising of members from the ANC, DA, IFP, PA, FF Plus, PAC, UDM and Good, as part of the Government of National Unity. On Monday, McKenzie took to X to say his department would be publicly sharing the names of artists, creatives and sports people that have benefited from the department. “I have given an instruction that a list be published of all Artist, Creatives & Sports people who have been receiving money from the Department of Sport, Arts & Culture be published inclusive of amounts & reasons. The time where only a select connected few benefit is over.”

I have given an instruction that a list be published of all Artist, Creatives & Sports people who have been receiving money from the Department of Sport, Arts & Culture be published inclusive of amounts & reasons. The time where only a select connected few benefit is over. — Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) July 8, 2024 The Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader has previously expressed that only a few individuals; athletes and creatives were benefitting from the department and this is something that he wants to change, dispursing budgets towards museums and not people who will exploit funds. McKenzie also shared an update on his pledge to dedicate his salary to the Joshlin Smith Foundation for missing children, revealing his lawyers are in the final stages of registering the foundation, which is delaying his first salary being paid into the foundation.

He said in the meantime, he would be donating his first salary to the Backyard Art Gallery and Restaurant in Kagiso, following his visit to the gallery. “I couldn’t believe that they managed to keep this gallery open despite the many obstacles. It is truly a heartbreaking afternoon for me,” he tweeted. I have instructed lawyers to pay over my first salary to this gallery and the money should be shared by this 3 tremendous artist. I sat with artist and listened to their many problems whilst waiting until the money is on their different accounts. I saw gratitude mixed with tears pic.twitter.com/ShqjAwuR5W

— Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) July 7, 2024 McKenzie said his first ministerial salary would be paid to the gallery and the money would be split between the three artists that are working at the gallery. “I have instructed lawyers to pay over my first salary to this gallery and the money should be shared by this 3 tremendous artist. “I sat with artist and listened to their many problems whilst waiting until the money is on their different accounts. I saw gratitude mixed with tears,” he tweeted.

McKenzie has been grabbing headlines since he was named minister. During the swearing-in ceremony for ministers and deputy ministers, the ex-convict stole the show and had Chief Justice Raymond Zondo in stitches when he joked that the last time a judge asked him to sit, he went behind bars for 10 years. He has also promised to make spinning a popular sport, which he would use to fight the scourge of crime and drug abuse.