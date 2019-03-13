Bonang Matheba. Picture: Instagram

While the Pull Her Down Syndrome (PHD) may be rampant in the entertainment industry, Bonang Matheba proved she doesn’t endorse that mentality when she congratulated Nomzamo Mbatha on her international award over the weekend. 

Local actress and UN Ambassador Nomzamo Mbatha was honoured with the ‘Goddess Beauty Award’ at the International Women of Power Awards in Los Angeles and shortly after the news broke online, Bonang took to Twitter to congratulate fellow local star, she wrote: 

“Higher and higher we go!! Congratulations Queen @NomzamoMbatha!! We’re coming for everything, they thought we were joking!! Love you baby.” 

The BForce hailed their Queen B for celebrating Mbatha’s milestone. 

Perhaps it’s her amicable spirit that makes everything Matheba touches turn to gold. That she took the time to congratulate Mbatha, when her own movie Public Figure, made its debut at the Manchester Film Festival on Saturday, speaks volumes for Matheba. 

Sharing the exciting news with her million fans, Matheba tweeted: “Miss Film Producer to you, darling!! We did it!! Our first Film just premiered at the Manchester Film Festival.... aaaaannnd, they LOVED IT!!!,” wrote Matheba.

Matheba co-produced and also starred in the film. 

Also, Matheba together with fellow local stars Gigi LaMayne, Cassper Nyovest, Shekhinah, Aisha Baker, Priddy Ugly, and Sara Langa recently received nods in the Global Social Awards taking place in Prague on May 29.

It's barely three months into the new year and Queen B is already owning 2019. Judging from her latest posts, it seems Matheba has more tricks up her sleeve.

IOL