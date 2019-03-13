Bonang Matheba. Picture: Instagram

While the Pull Her Down Syndrome (PHD) may be rampant in the entertainment industry, Bonang Matheba proved she doesn’t endorse that mentality when she congratulated Nomzamo Mbatha on her international award over the weekend. Local actress and UN Ambassador Nomzamo Mbatha was honoured with the ‘Goddess Beauty Award’ at the International Women of Power Awards in Los Angeles and shortly after the news broke online, Bonang took to Twitter to congratulate fellow local star, she wrote:

“Higher and higher we go!! Congratulations Queen @NomzamoMbatha!! We’re coming for everything, they thought we were joking!! Love you baby.”

Higher and higher we go!! Congratulations Queen @NomzamoMbatha!! We’re coming for everything, they thought we were joking!! Love you baby. 🇿🇦💕🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/Q620jipm7J — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) March 12, 2019

The BForce hailed their Queen B for celebrating Mbatha’s milestone.

Queen B celebrates other women even if some are too jealous to acknowledge her achievements. Not only is she a Queen, She's a Goddess 👑👸🏽❤. Congratulations Nomzamo on your achievement, may you continue to fly like an eagle 💞🦅 — Phumi (@Lady_Phumz) March 12, 2019

The fact that you celebrate others it truly makes you a wonder Bonang...... congratulations Nomzamo ❤️❤️ — Makhotso (@Makhotso_8) March 12, 2019

This is so lovely to witness. More support from one another. Bless 🙌🏾 — The Ashmed Hour®️ (@OscarMbo) March 12, 2019

Perhaps it’s her amicable spirit that makes everything Matheba touches turn to gold. That she took the time to congratulate Mbatha, when her own movie Public Figure, made its debut at the Manchester Film Festival on Saturday, speaks volumes for Matheba.

Sharing the exciting news with her million fans, Matheba tweeted: “Miss Film Producer to you, darling!! We did it!! Our first Film just premiered at the Manchester Film Festival.... aaaaannnd, they LOVED IT!!!,” wrote Matheba.

9 March 2019. Miss Film Producer premiered her new documentary, Public Figure at the Manchester Film Festival!! Everyone LOVED it!! 🚀🙏🏽💕💐 Coming to a theatre near you soon! To God be the glory! 👑 pic.twitter.com/RY5B3vO9fl — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) March 9, 2019

Matheba co-produced and also starred in the film.

Also, Matheba together with fellow local stars Gigi LaMayne, Cassper Nyovest, Shekhinah, Aisha Baker, Priddy Ugly, and Sara Langa recently received nods in the Global Social Awards taking place in Prague on May 29.

It's barely three months into the new year and Queen B is already owning 2019. Judging from her latest posts, it seems Matheba has more tricks up her sleeve.