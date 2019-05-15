Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest says he would rather have dinner with hip hop icon Jay Z than taking R1.4 million in cash. Twitter user @bdotTM posed the question whether Nyovest would have dinner with Jay Z or $100 000 (about R1.4 million).

The rapper also answered his own question by posting a picture of Jay Z at a dinner table during a podcast in the comment thread, implying he would take the dinner.

The "Monate Mpolaye" rapper agreed with his choice, and quote-tweeted him, saying: "Dinner with Jay Z. Anybody can make money but to meet a living legend and eat with him, priceless."

Dinner with Jay Z. Anybody can make money but to meet a living legend and eat with him, priceless. https://t.co/gYWQYNI7FM — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) May 14, 2019

While many agreed with the rapper's choice, some did point out that it's an easier choice when "you already have money".

Nyovest then clapped back and said: "Yall think money solves everything. Yall fail to see value in things dat don't have money attached to them so all miss some of the lessons that you need to becum great. That Dinner with Jay Z can turn into so much more than 100k. Im a hustler, i know relationships are important. (sic)"

Yall think money solves everything. Yall fail to see value in things dat don't have money attached to them so all miss some of the lessons that you need to becum great. That Dinner with Jay Z can turn into so much more than 100k. Im a hustler, i know relationships are important. https://t.co/s1Ldkhl7fU — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) May 15, 2019

Another user then asked if his answer would've been the same in 2012 when he was an up and coming rapper. Nyovest then revealed that he turned down R300 000 at the start of his career. Adding that he wanted to make it on his own with his own music. And that he knew his worth and that he had the right mindset and knew how far he wanted to go.

It's so true but at the same time it can be a little hard to believe you know... Would 2012 Nyovest feel the same way or would he also be on the fence about it like most people? — Please check out and RT my pinned Tweet (@Lungelo_Wolf) May 15, 2019

I denied 300k in the beginning of my career cause i believed i could make more on my own and own my music. At that time, 300 k was like a million rand to me but i knew my worth and how far i wanted to go. I always had the right mindset. https://t.co/lDjHXa9ZfG — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) May 15, 2019

However, the fact that Nyovest opted to dine with the music producer shouldn't come as a surprise, as he previously flexed about being noticed by Jay Z at the Global Citizen Festival in Johannesburg in December.

At the time, he tweeted: "Jay Z saw me performing at Global citizen and asked his bodyguard if that’s Jeezy on stage... hahaha. The chiskop and beard is too gangster!!! At least I got Hov’s attention. (sic)".