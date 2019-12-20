Wild parties vs quiet nights: SA celebs spill their festive secrets









SA rapper, Cassper Nyovest. From playing six gigs in one night to spending quiet time with the kids, here's what our favourite celebs are getting up to this festive season. Rapper Cassper Nyovest will not be taking a break this festive season, instead his diary is fully booked until January 4. On Christmas Day, he has three performances at various venues and on New Years Eve he will be turning up the volume at six New Years Eve parties. “Right now there is no time to take a break, but in the New Year I plan to go away with my family. I'm still undecided on the destination," said the “Move For Me” singer. "Red Room" actress, Khanyi Mbau says she wants to keep her festive plans as simple as possible. "I'll be spending Christmas with my 13-year-old daughter, Khanukani. I get so busy during the year with shooting for TV and other stuff, so this is my time with her. We are going to be in Johannesburg most of the time. 2019 has not been that great, so we are going to be based at home, having fun and keeping ourselves busy within Johannesburg," said Mbau.

Singer and Idols judge Unathi Nkayi, is also wrapping up her mega 2019 with her family.

“I will be spending time with my children and family in Johannesburg on New Year's Eve. We are going to have a quiet family gathering with three generations of my family. I think that is an anointed and very special way to usher in the New Year.

As for 2020, the "I Keep Learning" author has a busy year ahead of her. To kickstart the new decade, she will release a single called "I See You" with Rabs Vhafuwi with an accompanying music video at the end of January. She will also continue her book tour throughout the country, including book signings and readings in Durban, East London, Port Elizabeth and Bloemfontein. She will also film season 16 of Idols South Africa.

Entrepreneur Thabo Molefe, who is better known as Tbo Touch said he will be spending the morning with family, and later drive down to KwaZulu-Natal for his gigs.

"I will be out in Empangeni and end the night at Fact Durban Rocks,: he said. He said as 2019 comes to a close, he will give thanks for accomplishing so much this year, including, buying a new car, buying land and launching his own alcohol brand, "48 gin".

Veteran actress Vatiswa Ndara says, as 2019 draws to a close it is only fair and opportune to reflect on the year that has come and gone.

"Unfortunately at a personal and professional level 2019 has been one of the lowest if not darkest points. After over two decades in the Arts industry and having made certain observations over this period I ventured to shine a light on the everyday experience of Actors in this country," she said.

Ndara says her 2020 resolutions are to continue to seek self-determination and her self definition as opposed to being defined by the universe.

"Going into 2020 I resolve to remain through to myself and my inner beliefs. At the same time, acting is my first love, I shall continue to engage openly and meaningfully," says Ndara.

The actress added that she has little to celebrate this December.

"I have little to celebrate suffice to continue my journey of self-discovery and being true to the values that were instilled in us by our parents. Here is to 2020," said Ndara.