Wiseman Mncube thanks fans supporting him as the new Mqhele on ‘The Wife’

Wiseman Mncube took to Instagram to thank everyone for receiving the news of him joining “The Wife” well.
On August 21, production company Stained Glass confirmed that Mncube has been cast as the new Mqhele Zulu. The role was previously played by Bonko Khoza who will not be a part of the cast in season three.
He thanked viewers for entrusting him with the character they have grown to love and thanked his fans for the outpouring of support.
“Ngicela ukuthatha lelithuba ngibonge ukwamukeleka nokwethembeka emva kokuphuma izindaba zokuthi sengizoba yinxenye yomdlalo iThe Wife lakhona ngizobe ngithatha izintambo umfoka Khoza ‘Bonko’ azishiye khona ngoMqhele,” he said.
In English, this translates to: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your acceptance and loyalty after the news came out that I will be part of the show ‘The Wife’, where I will be taking over the ropes from Khoza ‘Bonko’ where he left off as Mqhele.”
Mncube also shared that he will be trying his best to execute the role to make viewers happy and asked that they show the same love and support they showed him to others.
“Ngyabonga kakhulu uThando engilitholayo, akwandele bani ... ngizokwenza ngakho konke ukuthi nginganijabhisi,” he wrote.
In English, this translates to: “I'm very grateful for the love I received, no matter who it is ... I will do everything not to embarrass you.”
Producers had asked viewers to trust them when it comes to Khoza’s replacement and so far there have not been many complaints about the replacement.