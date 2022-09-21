With three gold plaques in hand, Emtee has reason to celebrate

Award-winning rapper Emtee has been letting his music do all the talking as he continues to make strides. The rapper has been staying away from things that grab tabloid headlines and the results are showing. In 2021, Emtee released his third studio album, "Logan'', which contains several radio hits such as "Wave" and "Long way" and "Brand New Day''. For the album, the hip hop star worked with his long-time producer Ruff. He also featured artists such as Flash IKumkani, J Smash, Moozlie and Lolli Native.

This past weekend, he shared the achievements of his album, with three of his songs certified gold. Emtee shared a picture of himself with his Gold plaques for the songs "Ithemba", "Long Way" and "Logan". Thank You @weareplatoon ❤️ pic.twitter.com/l44nqMSGut — IVANGELI (@emteerecords) September 18, 2022 The hitmaker has been having a good year musically, he even received two nominations at this year’s 28th SA Music Awards in the Best Hip Hop Album and Artist of the Year category. “Logan” was released under the rapper’s own label, Emtee Records, which he started after his exit from Ambitiouz Entertainment. Under the label, besides himself, Emtee has one signed artist Lolli Native.