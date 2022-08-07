Women’s Month: Celebrating the women taking centre stage in theatre

As we commemorate the 66th anniversary of South Africa’s national Women’s Month – as well as Women’s Day on Tuesday – we celebrate women in theatre. Women who have shattered the glass ceilings and broken barriers. Women who, against all the odds, managed to thrive in the theatre space.

From acting to directing, producing and writing world-class productions, these women possess a variety of talents. They are the decision-makers. Through their remarkable leadership skills, they have created a safe place for women to flourish in the largely male-dominated industry. They have nurtured and paved a way for many talented artists and young creatives. They are the change-makers.

They are at the forefront of the process-making, to ensure long-lasting and impactful change in theatre space. They served as inspirations for one another as colleagues, friends and mentors. Throughout the years, many women have made a great impact in the theatre space.

While there are many change makers, we single out those who are conquering their space right now. Below is an introduction to some of these pioneers. Tshiamo Mokgadi – CEO, The Market Theatre

In the past two decades in the industry, Tshiamo Mokgadi held various positions including arts manager, producer and production manager at three major cultural institutions – the Market Theatre Foundation in Johannesburg, the Playhouse Company in Durban, and the State Theatre in Pretoria. The past two years saw Mokgadi take the reins as the CEO of one of the successful publicly-funded performing arts centres, The Market Theatre. Mokgadi holds an MBA from Henley Business School as well as an Honours Degree in Dramatic Arts from the University of the Witwatersrand.

Tshiamo Mokgadi. Picture: Supplied Napo Masheane – Artistic Director, Sibikwa Arts Centre Born in Soweto, Napo Masheane grew up in Qwaqwa. Masheane is a celebrated playwright, poet, stage director, producer, teacher and performer on both international and national stages. Her work credits include studying and working with the Market Theatre Foundation, Theatre Siberia (Holland), University of Johannesburg, Joburg Theatre, University of California (Los Angeles), Jungle Theater in Germany, Farnebo College (Sweden), Theatre Under The Tree (Reunion Island), Royal Court Theatre (London), and the British Council.

She is the artistic director for Sibikwa Arts Centre, a multidisciplinary arts centre, with a 33-year legacy of productively contributing to the socio-economic fabric of South Africa. Masheane is currently hosting her inaugural “Herstory International Theatre Festival” featuring local and international acts from the US, Canada, the UK, Brazil, Nigeria, Botswana, Lesotho, Senegal, Jamaica, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Madagascar, Namibia, Sweden and the Caribbean, at the Soweto Theatre, until August 7. Napo Masheane. Picture: Supplied Lara Foot – CEO and Artistic Director of the Baxter Theatre Centre

Lara Foot was introduced to the theatre industry in 1996 when she joined the Market Theatre as resident director after completing her BA (Drama) at the University of the Witwatersrand and MA in Drama at the University of Cape Town. During her time at the Market, she founded the Barney Simon Young Directors’ Festival in 1998 and the Barney Simon Young Writers Festival in 2000. After spending time in London working with Sir Peter Hall, she returned to become the resident director and Dramaturg for the Baxter Theatre. In 2009 she became the Artistic Director for the Baxter Theatre Centre and in January.

In 2010, she was appointed as CEO and artistic director. Foot has directed award-winning productions including Paul Slabolepszy’s “The Return of Elvis Du Pisanie”, “Ways of Dying” by Zakes Mda, Nicholas Ellenbogen’s “Nick goes Native”, and Athol Fugard’s “Hello and Goodbye”. Lara Foot.Picture: Mark Wessels Janice Honeyman – Queen of the Pantomime

Born in Cape Town, Janice Honeyman graduated with a BA and Performer’s Diploma in Speech and Drama from the University of Cape Town. In 1993 she was appointed deputy executive director of the Johannesburg Civic Theatre, later becoming executive director. Among the many productions she has directed during her career, spanning over four decades, are: "Twelfth Night“, ”Star Bright“, ”Wam!“, ”Madame De Sade“, ”Hardy Folk“, ”Ain’t We Got Fun“, ”Romeo and Juliet“ #, with Robert Whitehead and Vanessa Cooke, her production, ”Forbidden Fruits“, starring Cooke, Jeremy Crutchley, Mike Huff, Danny Keogh, Amanda Strydom and Annelisa Weiland. It was staged at Upstairs at the Market in 1983. She is popularly known for her children's work and her pantomimes. Some of her panto shows include “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”, “Aladdin”, “Driving Miss Daisy”, Charles Dickens’s “Hard Times” and the ever-popular “Jack and the Beanstalk”.

Janice Honeyman. Picture: Bongiwe Mchunu Xoliswa Nduneni-Ngema – CEO of the Joburg City Theatres Xoliswa Nduneni-Ngema is the CEO of the Joburg City Theatres (Joburg Theatre, Soweto Theatre and Roodepoort Theatre). She is also the former CEO of the South African State Theatre and former MD of Bassline. She has a social science degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal. Xoliswa Nduneni-Ngema. Picture: Mariola Biela Sylvaine Strike – Actress, writer and director

Sylvaine Strike is a South African actress, writer and theatre director. She studied at the University of Cape Town and graduated with a degree in drama in 1993. She studied further from 1998 to 2000 in Paris at Jacques LeCoq School where she completed a two-year diploma with a focus in mime and clown. Strike is the current artistic director of Fortune Cookie Theatre, which she co-founded in 2000. Strike has directed shows such as Miss Dietrich Regrets, DOP and Eclipsed. Strike also assisted in adapting the story of Snow White into Snow White – The Ballet for Joburg Ballet in 2017.

She won the Fleur du Cap Best Director Theatre Award for her acclaimed production of Samuel Beckett’s Endgame for the Baxter Theatre Centre. In 2018 she was awarded the Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres for her contribution to the performing arts. In 2006, Strike was awarded the Standard Bank Young Artist Award for Drama. Sylvaine Strike. Picture: Supplied Momo Matsunyane – Playwright and director

After obtaining her Honours Degree at Wits University in 2012, Momo Matsunyane performed in the leading role at the National Arts Festival in the play Wednesday Night directed by Standard Bank Young Artist winner for Drama in 2012, Princess Mhlongo. In 2014, Matsunyane also played Zandile in the South African classic, “Have You Seen Zandile?”, which enjoyed a successful run at The Market Theatre. In 2015, she performed in “Animal Farm”, which sold out at The Market Theatre during its entire run. The play went on to win two awards at the Naledi’s: Best Ensemble as well as Best Show for young audiences. In 2016, she co-directed a new play called “Tau” with Thabiso T. Rammala.

The play went on to be nominated in seven categories at The Naledi Theatre Awards and won three for Best Ensemble, Best Lighting and Best Choreography. In the same year, Matsunyane also directed “Mooi Street Moves” by Paul Slabolepzsy for The State Theatre. In 2019 she established her own production company MoMo Matsunyane Productions. Momo Matsunyane. Picture: Supplied Phyllis Klotz

Phyllis Klotz is a writer, actor and director who has been involved in Development Theatre, Educational Theatre and vocational training. In 1985, she formed The Young Peoples Theatre Education Trust, and the Sibikwa Community Theatre Project with Smal Ndaba in 1988. She has been the recipient of several awards for their contribution to South African Theatre, including the Naledi Lifetime Achievement Award. She graduated from the University of Cape Town.