X user drags Kelly Khumalo for looking like a ‘Korean teenage boy’

Kelly Khumalo has seen herself trending for various reasons this past week, one of them being a person of interest in her late boyfriend Senzo Meyiwa’s murder trial. This time, the colour of her skin has been called into question after X user and social media influencer DMN4ever shared two images of the singer - one of her from her earlier years, and the other a more recent image.

He simply captioned the post: “Kelly Khumalo went from being an African woman to a Korean teenage boy.” Kelly Khumalo went from being

an African woman to a Korean

Teenage boy: pic.twitter.com/8XhbZdi5Cv — DMN4ever😘 (@DMN4ever) January 24, 2024

The images are strikingly different, particularly how the ‘Empini’ singer’s complexion had gone lighter and lighter over the years. X users were quick to point it out, while others weren’t as bothered by her transformation. “She was Russian not long ago on some video she made sipping on something. She a globalist," commented an online user.

“Maybe it's the camera quality,” joked another. The businesswoman and entrepreneur is no stranger to skin lightening treatments and has openly admitted to using them. In 2021, she launched her own skincare range, Kelly Khumalo Skin by Bioquantine SA.

The range was said to promote firmer and younger looking skin, assist with even skin tone and hyper pigmentation. But the launch of the product didn’t come without controversy. Skin lightening expert Dr Ashley Haripersad accused the singer of using him, the Daily Sun reported.

Haripersad claimed the reality TV star had been using his products called Glutathione to lighten her skin and didn’t give him credit for it. The agreement was that Khumalo would promote his products on her social media pages. This never materialised. A month later, she released her own skincare range, much to Haripersad’s surprise and disdain.