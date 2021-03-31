Yaya Mavundla set to burst transgender myths in her new reality show 'Becoming'

Trans rights activist and celebrity publicist Yaya Mavundla is set to give viewers an intimate look into her journey as a trans woman in her new reality show “Becoming”. In the show, which is set to premiere on Mzansi Magic this April, viewers will get to witness Mavundla go through the emotional pain of searching for her mother who she never got the opportunity to meet. Mavundla also opens up about the dynamics of dating as a transgender woman. This 13-part reality show will delve deeper into the psyche of being a transgender person, as well as the barriers they need to overcome to live as their true selves. "When I first received a phone call from Mam Basetsana Khumalo to be part of this show, I was in disbelief,” says Mavundla.

“I was so scared and excited at the same time. I sat and thought deeply, and I realised the impact of my contribution to many transgender people in South Africa.”

Mavundla says viewers should expect an honest, thought-provoking and heartfelt show that will reveal all aspects of gender reassignment – from taking a closer look at the psychological impact and gender dysmorphia, to hormonal changes and the emotional impact on each individual.

Yaya Mavundla. Picture: Supplied

“This means I have the opportunity to rectify many myths and further make sure transgender people are visible.

“I realised this is not only for us transgender people but for our families and society at large.”

Mavundla recently slammed former radio host turned YouTube creator MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho for making transphobic comments on his show, “Podcast and Chill”.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the 32-year old called out Mukwevho for his “use of derogatory language and dehumanisation of trans bodies”.

In her post, Mavundla pleaded with YouTube’s managing director of emerging markets in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Alex Okosi, to “intervene”.

Read the full statement here.

Her work as an activist saw her team up with transgender organisations such as Gender DynamiX and Transgender and Intersex Africa (TIA).

Be sure to tune into the season premiere of “Becoming” on Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161 from Wednesday, April 7, at 8pm.