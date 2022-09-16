YFM pays tribute to Lumko ‘Johnson’ Leqela

Media personality Lumko “Johnson” Leqela’s recent death has sent shock waves throughout Mzansi. The family confirmed in a statement that Leqela died on Wednesday, September 14, at the age of 32.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the untimely passing of our beloved Lumko “Johnson” Leqela. He departed on the 14th of September 2022,” read the family statement. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🎬📱📻🎭📿 (@lumkojohnson) YFM has paid tribute to Leqela, who was the producer of “The Night Cap with Lula Odiba” for over five years. In a statement shared with IOL Entertainment, Haseena Cassim, MD of YFM, said: “On behalf of all of us at Y, we extend our sincerest condolences to Lumko’s family and friends, as well as the team at Y and our listeners.

“Lumko sought to shape the media industry in a positive way and I believe they left the space in a better place than they found it. “They continued to make a difference in the media space, at Y and in the LGBTQIA+ community with their creativity, critical thinking, professional aptitude and sound grasp of societal issues,” added Cassim. Leqela’s colleague and pal, Keletso Bonolo Modiba, popularly known as Lula Odiba, shared her moving tribute to the star.

She said: “I started my journey on ‘The Nightcap’ with Lumko and they taught me so much. It was an honour to work with Lumko. All I’d like to say to Lumko: ‘Thank you for making me smarter, braver and kinder. I will miss your laugh and our gossip sessions. I love you and thank you for everything. “Thank you for your contribution to Y, your friendship and love. Rest well, Lumko “Johnson” Leqela’.” “Lumko, an integral part of the Y family, conceptualised, wrote and directed Y’s first audio drama series ‘Tequila AF’. This show was theirs from start to finish,” concluded the Y statement.

According to their online biography online, Leqela was raised in East London where they also participated in children’s theatre and musicals. They went on to pursue a degree in Drama and Film at Wits University, where they also got into campus radio, subsequently hosting their own weekday morning show on the campus radio station, Voice of Wits Radio. As a lover of the arts, Leqela painted, wrote music and poetry.

