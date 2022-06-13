‘Young, Famous & African’ bags a nomination at the National Reality TV Awards 2022

“Young, Famous & African” recently got the nod from the National Reality TV Awards for Best International Show - the only African show to make the cut. The Netflix reality show shot in Johannesburg, features a host of colourful personalities such as popular actress Khanyi Mbau, Nadia Nakai, Diamond Platnumz, Swanky Jerry and Zari the Boss Lady among others, and it shows off their extravagant lifestyles.

This year over 5.7 million submissions were received for nominations for the various categories in which the public gets to vote for their favourite shows, celebrities or participants as the winners. “Young, Famous & African“ goes head to head with popular international shows like ”Too Hot to Handle“, ”Below Deck“, ”Love is Blind“, ”Selling Sunset“, ”The Ultimatum – Marry or Move on“, ”Is it Cake?“ and ”I Am Georgina“. Khanyi Mbau and Nadia Nakai took to Instagram to share the news.

Mbau wrote: “Guys we been nominated for the best international show in the world!!!!! At this prestigious 11th Annual Nation Reality TV 2022. They will be hosted in London this year and we need you help in voting for us 🙏🏽.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khanyi Mbau Metanoia (@mbaureloaded) While Nakai wrote: “HEY GUYS!!! exciting news!!!! Our show Young, Famous & African has just been nominated for Best Show in the world at the Annual nation reality TV 2022! And we need your help voting! Please go and vote https://nationalrealitytvawards.org so we can bring the award home to African soil!!! 😘😘😘🙏🏾.” The 11th National Reality TV Awards is set to take place on July 28 at the Porchester Hall in London and the voting is currently open.

In the comments, DJ Naked, who is also apart of the show, said: “🔥🎉🔥🎉🔥🎉🔥 this is huge!!!!! 😭😭😭😭😭we need to bring this one back home !!! 🌍” And cast member Kayleigh Schwarck said: “This is amazing news right ! 😍😍😍♥️♥️♥️ let’s get it !!!!!!” While Swanky Jerry sent fire emojis, “🔥🔥🔥🔥”.