Young Stunna reflects on career milestones following the success of debut album ‘Notumato’

In October last year, amapiano’s top vocalist, Young Stunna, released his debut album, “Notumato” and, within a year of its release, it has been incredibly successful. The musician has become among the top acts in the country since blowing up and is a recognizable name in amapiano.

Celebrating the anniversary of his first album, Young Stunna took a moment to reflect on all he has been able to achieve. The highly successful “Notumato'” made its debut at No 1 and was certified multi-platinum. Several songs on the album have gone on to receive certification, with “Adiwele” achieving multi-platinum status, “Sithi Shwi” platinum, and “Camagu” and “Shenta” achieving gold status.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Young Stunna (@youngstunna_rsa) Young Stunna has won two South African Music Awards – Best Amapiano Album and Best-selling Artist. Not only has he won awards, he has also received several nominations, and toured several countries internationally and on the continent. In one of his captions, Young Stunna thanked his fans for all the love and support they have shown him: “Thank you so much for your undying support & love, God bless you all! Let's keep rockiiiiiing 🥳🎉❤️😭🤝🏾" Metro FM radio host DJ Sabby commented: “And to think this is only the beginning 🔥🔥 makwande 🌪🌪⚡️💯🙌🏾”

Amapiano stars such as DBN Gogo, Felo Le Tee, Daliwonga and artists such as Big Xhosa and MajorSteez congratulated Young Stunna on the milestone. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Young Stunna (@youngstunna_rsa) Young Stunna is not the only one to celebrate the first anniversary milestone, Uncle Waffles recently celebrated the anniversary of her blow-up. The DJ became a household name after a video of her deejaying and dancing along to Young Stunna’s “Adiwele” went viral.

