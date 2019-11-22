YoungstaCPT is one of South Africa’s most prolific hip hop artists and has carved a lane for himself with a very specific voice.
The Salutas rapper has topped the charts and, following numerous singles, released his debut album, "3T", earlier this year.
YoungstaCPT says his fans have loved the album and he accomplished what he wanted to do with his first body of work, specifically being the voice for his generation that comes from a similar background.
While talking about why his music resonated so much with his fans, he added it was due to the content he rapped about, which currently no one else does. His main aimed was about the struggles of coloured youth.
On Wednesday, YoungstaCPT also won two awards at the SA Hip Hop Awards – one for the Best Music Video for "YVR" and Album of the Year. When he spoke about his five nominations he said he was honoured and out of all the awards he was nominated for, the one he wanted was Album of The Year, especially for the theme and inspiration of the album and that winning meant a lot to him.