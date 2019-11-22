YoungstaCPT is ready for Cape Town's Festive Lights Switch-On









YoungstaCPT can't wait for the Christmas lights to go on in Cape Town on December 1. Picture: Instagram YoungstaCPT is one of South Africa’s most prolific hip hop artists and has carved a lane for himself with a very specific voice. The Salutas rapper has topped the charts and, following numerous singles, released his debut album, "3T", earlier this year. YoungstaCPT says his fans have loved the album and he accomplished what he wanted to do with his first body of work, specifically being the voice for his generation that comes from a similar background. While talking about why his music resonated so much with his fans, he added it was due to the content he rapped about, which currently no one else does. His main aimed was about the struggles of coloured youth. On Wednesday, YoungstaCPT also won two awards at the SA Hip Hop Awards – one for the Best Music Video for "YVR" and Album of the Year. When he spoke about his five nominations he said he was honoured and out of all the awards he was nominated for, the one he wanted was Album of The Year, especially for the theme and inspiration of the album and that winning meant a lot to him.

The Capetonian based rapper is known for his freestyling skills and lyrical ability. One thing that fans don’t know is that he is also very hands-on when it comes to his the visuals for his work. Talking about this he said that he was very involved in the conceptualisation and implementation behind them.

"A whole lot of my music is directed by me. I don't think a lot of people know this. I don't put my name there...and I'm part of the visual process", he said

YoungstaCPT and AKA recently released their collaboration "Main’s Ou" that was accompanied by a music video. He said it was a momentous occasion having AKA with him on the streets in the Cape Flats, especially for kids seeing someone as big as the rapper walking in the community he holds dear to his heart.

YoungstaCPT will also be performing in Cape Town's Festive Lights Switch-On as one of the top acts alongside Sho Madjozi and the Ndlovu Youth Choir.

He said this was an opportunity for people who might not have the means to watch their favourite artists for free. Furthermore, he was honoured to take the stage on December 1 and looked forward to entertaining the people that got him there.