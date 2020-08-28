Your hashtags 'don’t mean s***', says AKA after 'Justice for Nathaniel Julius' trends

AKA came down hard on Twitter users who offered their condolences to Nathaniel Julius’ family following the Eldorado Park teenager’s death. In one tweet he said: “Your hashtags don’t mean s*** to that young man’s family. Could someone please let me know where to send the bag to assist. Thank You.” Your hashtags don’t mean shit to that young man’s family. Could someone please let me know where to send the bag 💼 to assist. Thank You. — AKA (@akaworldwide) August 28, 2020 Social media is fuming along with the Eldorado Park community after the death of the 16-year-old allegedly at the hands of police. Nathaniel Julius was allegedly killed by police on Wednesday, August 26. He was allegedly at a tuck shop buying biscuits. It is said that police stopped the teenager to ask him questions which he couldn’t answer because he has Down Syndrome and is non-verbal.

He was then allegedly shot, beaten and thrown in the back of a police vehicle and taken to hospital.

The teenager succumbed to his injuries before he could be treated.

Violent protests and gunfights with police have erupted in Eldorado Park since the incident.

The tragedy has been trending on social media and many A-list celebrities including rappers Cassper Nyovest, Boity and AKA, have commented on it.

Twitter users were upset at the “Jika” hitmaker, saying that they offered their condolences and prayers and were raising awareness because they did not have money like the Super Mega.

Raising awareness is helping out though. Not everyone is financially capable of helping the family, which is why some people are tweeting and raising awareness. It's great you'll be able to send the "bag" but respect other people's efforts too. — Melanin Queen👑 (@Nomiey_M) August 28, 2020

The back-and-forth tweets caused a stir on Twitter.

AKA, who said he was making arrangements to have money sent to the victim’s family, continued tweeting about the incident.

People really think they making a difference tweeting from the comfort of their homes about police this and police that and coloured this and coloured that. Outraged on twitter while watching Netflix and ordering Uber eats. Hilarious. — AKA (@akaworldwide) August 28, 2020

Don’t worry about if you don’t have funds to donate, whatever I donate will be from ALL of us because that’s what COMMUNITY is about. — AKA (@akaworldwide) August 28, 2020

I will say It again. You think you are comforting the family with your data .... YOU. ARE. NOT. https://t.co/71LGedKVFA — AKA (@akaworldwide) August 28, 2020