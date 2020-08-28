EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
AKA. Picture: Instagram
AKA. Picture: Instagram

Your hashtags 'don’t mean s***', says AKA after 'Justice for Nathaniel Julius' trends

AKA came down hard on Twitter users who offered their condolences to Nathaniel Julius’ family following the Eldorado Park teenager’s death.

In one tweet he said: “Your hashtags don’t mean s*** to that young man’s family. Could someone please let me know where to send the bag to assist. Thank You.”

Social media is fuming along with the Eldorado Park community after the death of the 16-year-old allegedly at the hands of police.

Nathaniel Julius was allegedly killed by police on Wednesday, August 26. He was allegedly at a tuck shop buying biscuits.

It is said that police stopped the teenager to ask him questions which he couldn’t answer because he has Down Syndrome and is non-verbal.

He was then allegedly shot, beaten and thrown in the back of a police vehicle and taken to hospital.

The teenager succumbed to his injuries before he could be treated.

Violent protests and gunfights with police have erupted in Eldorado Park since the incident.

The tragedy has been trending on social media and many A-list celebrities including rappers Cassper Nyovest, Boity and AKA, have commented on it.

Twitter users were upset at the “Jika” hitmaker, saying that they offered their condolences and prayers and were raising awareness because they did not have money like the Super Mega.

The back-and-forth tweets caused a stir on Twitter.

AKA, who said he was making arrangements to have money sent to the victim’s family, continued tweeting about the incident.

