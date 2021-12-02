YouTube’s Top 10 lists reveal what kept South Africans glued to their screens in 2021

The country’s top 10 trending videos on YouTube this year reflect the growing popularity of original content produced by South African creators on the platform, with Ramscomics, Lasizwe Dambuza, MacG, Noluthando Zungu and MDM Sketch Comedy all dominating this category.

Video sharing platform YouTube on Wednesday released its 2021 Top 10 lists, celebrating 2021’s biggest moments on the platform in South Africa.

The top trending videos on YouTube for 2021 are based on a range of factors, beyond just viewership.

According to a statement, YouTube considers engagement while also looking at signals such as shares and likes.

YouTube’s 2021 Top 10 lists bring together the biggest videos in South Africa from creators, personalities and mainstream media with a presence on YouTube.