Zahara's funeral to take place at East London International Convention Centre

Singer Bulelwa Mkutukana, popularly known as Zahara, will be laid to rest on Saturday. The multi-award winning songwriter and singer died on December 11 after a month hospital stay due to complaining about physical pain.

Her family confirmed the 36-year-old had passed away “surrounded by family and loved ones.” Her East London community, where she was born and raised, on Friday celebrated her life and memory at a memorial service held at the East London International Convention Centre. Her funeral will take place at the same venue on Saturday, December 23.

Zahara’s body arrived in the Eastern Cape from Johannesburg, last week Saturday, where many fans and loved ones gathered at her family home in Phumlani to pay their respects. Please join us as we celebrate the life of the award winning icon, Zahara ❤️.



Memorial service: Fri, Dec 22, 2023 @11am. 📍 East London ICC



Funeral service: Sat, Dec 23, 2023 @10am. 📍East London ICC pic.twitter.com/v881USKn7C — ZAHARA (@ZaharaSA) December 21, 2023

Industry peers paid tribute to her legacy at a memorial in Johannesburg last week Thursday. Famous faces such as Zahara’s former label boss TK Nciza and DJ Sbu, Lusanda Mbane and Nomcebo Zikode were also in attendance at Rhema Bible Church. Media personality Unathi Nkayi was the programme director, while Zahara’s good friend Vusi Nova kicked off the memorial to perform a rendition of her favourite song ‘Lizalis Idinga Lakho’.

Ringo Madlingozi, Judith Sephuma and Brenda Mtambo performed some of the legendary artist’s music in between speakers. Describing the her final moments, Zahara’s sister Lumka Mkutukana said “they witnessed the machines signal her taking her last breath”. Her fiancé Mpho Xaba also shared a bit about how their relationship began, revealing how he stood her up three times because of his reservations of being with a celebrity before they finally got things going.