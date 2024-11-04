Zakes Bantwini and DJ Cleo clash over kwaito tribute at the 30th Samas

The 2024 edition of South African Music Awards (Samas) might have taken place over the weekend but there have been some high-profile reactions to the nation’s biggest night in music. Tyla, Kabza De Small and uGatsheni were some of the biggest winners at the gathering, which took place on Saturday, November 2, at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand.

Hosted by Minnie Dlamini with 5FM and the “Expresso Morning Show” presenter, Zanele Potelwa, as the Samas Voice of GOD, the event also featured electrifying performances from top talents. DJ Cleo has defended himself against criticism by Zakes Bantwini over his kwaito tribute at the 30th Samas. Picture: Instagram As this was the 30th edition of the awards, DJ Cleo (real name Tlou Cleopas Monyepao) also took to the stage as part of a kwaito tribute over the past three decades in South Africa. But renowned South African musician Zakes Bantwini was not happy with this performance.

He took to X on Monday, November 4, to write: “I really enjoyed the 30-year Kwaito tribute by @djcleo1 but I was disappointed that the Durban Kwaito music era wasn’t adequately represented in his mix. #Samas30.” The acclaimed music producer replied: ”My brother, I love u & your moves & have always rooted for u. I’ve never tweeted or said anything negative about u. “U have my number & U know, SAMAs r very political & are not my show or platform. Let’s lead the youngins by example & not do social media rants like them I beg (sic).”

Grammy award-winner Bantwini appeared to feel the heat of being called out and he replied by saying: “I apologise if my previous tweet offended you. My comment was driven by my passion for music. You are right; I should have reached out directly. Please accept my sincere apology.” Fans had mixed reactions to this online interaction between the two local musical heavyweights. @ShiloteW wrote: ‘I am a fan of both guys and honestly I don't see anything negative about Zake's tweet.”

@Supaguluva_ added: “Cleopatra grootman you're just being dramatic here, there’s nothing wrong with Zake’s post. You should have just responded and kept it moving. But you are the Prince Kaybee of our time, very provocative. @BlackWizSA posted: “I totally understand what Cleo is saying here. Why post when you can talk to the brother since you have his numbers. Now it’s causing unnecessary outrage when he could have explained to you why and then post with the right info.” @SIYA_VS also commented: “Zakes is actually calling out the SAMAs not you directly.”

Meanwhile, that was not the only celebrity reaction from the Samas. Cassper Nyovest also took to X to express his outrage over Tyla's snub for ‘Record of the Year’ at Samas The “Jump” hitmaker swept up several major awards at the Samas, including Female Artist of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Best Pop Album for her debut project.