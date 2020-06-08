Zakes Bantwini and Nandi Madida exchange sweet tributes on anniversary

Power couple Nandi Madida and Zakes Bantwini exchanged sweet messages in celebration of their fourth wedding anniversary. Renowned record producer and musician, Bantwini, real name Zakhele Madida, was the first to post a message on Monday. He shared a cute image of the couple, accompanied by a sweet tribute to his wife. He said: “I am the luckiest of husbands because I get to call you my wife, each and every day of my life. Happy wedding anniversary to us my love @nandi_madida 💕, 4 years married today & 7 years together.”

Shortly afterwards, the muso's wife also posted a similar photograph on her Instagram page, with a caption: "Singing* Do you know what today is? It’s our anniversary.. our anniversary!” making reference to the old-time jam by the 80’s US soul/R&B group Tony! Toni! Toné!

She continued: “Happy anniversary to us! 7 years together, 4 years married! We’re NOT goals, just two imperfect humans who love each other so much and enjoy doing this life thing together ❤️. You’re such a gift in my life @Zakesbantwini”

Fans and industry friends were delighted to witness the loving exhanges between their favourite couple.

Below are some of the fans’ well-wishes.

“Happy anniversary Lovers. May God continue to bless your beautiful union,” said "Muvhango" actress Buhle Samuels.

“Happy anniversary love birds,” commented TV presenter and model Ayanda Thabethe.

“Happy anniversary 👑👑🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️,” added TV host and comedian Celeste Ntuli.

“Happy Anniversary Beautiful People May the radiance of your love continue to inspire. We pray the Most high shall continue to provide and protect your blessed union ❤️🙏🏿❤️,” wrote singer and songwriter Arrow Benjamin.

The couple welcomed son, King Shaka, and daughter, Queen Nefertiti, in 2016 and 2019, respectively.