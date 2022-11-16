Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode bag first-ever nomination at the 2023 Grammys

South African artists Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode have received their first Grammy nominations – they were announced as nominees in the best global music performance category on Tuesday, November 15. The pair were nominated for the award alongside South African flautist, producer and composer Wouter Kellerman for their recent single “Bayethe”.

Kellerman has previously won the Grammy Award for best new age, ambient or chant album. The trio will compete against the likes of Burna Boy, Matt B, Aroof Aftab, Anoushka Shankar and Rocky Dawuni for the award at the 65th annual ceremony at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles in February. “Congratulations 65th #GRAMMYs Best Global Music Performance nominees: @arooj_aftab & @shankaranoushka; @mattbworld & @eddykenzo; @burnaboy; @rockydawuni ft. @BLVKH3RO; and @wouterkellerman, @ZakesBantwiniSA & @Nomcebozikode: grm.my/3Ai0IR4,” the Grammys announced on Twitter.

With his single “Last Last” on a tear across the globe and his new album “Love, Damini” gaining steam, he’ll be a favourite in both categories. Ghanaian star Rocky Dawuni, who’s been nominated several times in the past, celebrated his nomination on Twitter. “I am truly honored to be nominated for another #Grammy award for my song “Never Bow Down” feat. @BLVKH3RO.” “This is huge for Africa and the Caribbean coming together on this global roots anthem! Thank you to everyone who was part of this and congrats to my fellow nominees.”

With nine nominations thanks to her new album, "Renaissance", Beyoncé leads the pack. This brings her career total to 88 nominations, which makes her and Jay-Z, who has also racked up 88, the most-nominated artists in the history of the awards. Last year, the 41-year-old won four awards, which brought her total to 28, making her the most awarded female artist in Grammy history. Kendrick Lamar has eight nominations, while Adele and Brandi Carlile have seven apiece. Harry Styles, DJ Khaled, Mary J. Blige, Future and The-Dream have six each.