Local muso Zakes Batwini is ready to take the fashion world by storm, following his wife's footsteps, Nandi Madida.



Nandi recently posted a picture of herself rocking a tan coat, revealing that the blazer is from hubby’s soon to be launched clothing line, Ghetto King.





"Decided to wear my husbands @ZakesBantwiniSA suit blazer from his line Ghetto King. Yet to launch! Love wearing clothing from his wardrobe," she wrote.

The BET 'A-lister' host launched her fashion label, Colour in 2016. The brand made its grand debut at New York Fashion Week 2018, where singer turned designer showcased her Autumn/Winter collection.





And with the couple already been crowned SA Style Awards ‘Most Stylish Couple’ in 2018, we all wait with bated breath to see what Zakes has to offer.





Check out some of the designs Zakes has already shared on his Ghetto King fashion label IG account:







