Zakes Bantwini pens heartfelt birthday message to his wife Nandi Madida

Local muso and producer, Zakes Bantwini took to Twitter to wish his beautiful wife and mother of his children, Nandi Madida a happy birthday. Although the pair are usually very private - they are not shy to share certain special moments on social media. In the sweet appreciation post, Zakes wrote: "A woman who balances so many roles: mother, friend, daughter, musician, presenter, business woman, philanthropy, and beloved wife. I am taking the time to let you know how much I admire all you do and all you are to so very many. @nandi_madida Happy birthday! Sthandwa Sam,".

In response to her hubby's post, Nandi said: "We met on this day 7 years ago! You’re a gem man! Thanks for making this day and every other day special for me! And for balancing me. Love you!".

Nandi met Zakes seven years ago. They got married in 2016 and share two children together, Shaka and their newest edition to the family, Queen Nefertiti Madida.

In a separate post on her Twitter page and Instagram, Nandi sent a very special birthday invitation to all her fans to join for her birthday celebrations that will be streamed live on Instagram on Friday.

She wrote: "Today is my bday!!! Catch my party tonight at.... HOME!. You’re ALL cordially invited to Nandi Madida’s bday Soirée on INSTALIVE: Date: 20 March 2020 Time: 8 for 8:30pm Location: Your homes Dress: Comfortable chic. See you on the gram".







