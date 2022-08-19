Zakes Bantwini set to announce his retirement from music after 15 years

“Quit while you’re ahead” is the first thing that comes to mind as multi platinum-selling record producer and singer Zakes Bantwini prepares to retire from music after a 15-year career that’s peaked over the past two years. Bantwini, who was born Zakhele Madida, has been travelling and playing all across the world non-stop for a while now, thanks to the massive success of his record-breaking single “Osama” and its follow-up, “iMali”.

Now, Bantwini is set to close off his music career with the release of a new album titled “Abantu”. A media release from his company, Independent Media Group Africa, read, “Zakes Bantwini has confirmed his final studio album, titled ”Abantu“, set for release in November.” Bantwini will be announcing his retirement at a media briefing on Friday at DHL Stadium in Cape Town.

“This album follows his largely successful multi platinum selling album ‘Ghetto King’ that features hits such as ‘Osama’, ‘Imali’ and ‘Girl in The Mirror,’ read the release. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zakes Bantwini (@zakesbantwini) It then went on to add that “Abantu” will be commemorated by an “Abantu” music concert that will take place in Cape Town on November 19 at the DHL Cape Town Stadium. “Zakes Bantwini will be joined by his industry colleagues as well as a star-studded line-up of top South African recording artists, alongside international guest appearances,” it concluded.

