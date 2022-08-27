Zakes Bantwini steps out of the limelight: what’s next?

For nearly two decades, no one has occupied and thrived in more diverse spaces in the local music industry than Zakhele Madida, the artist popularly known as Zakes Bantwini. He’s helmed the A&R department of a major label, he’s unearthed and propelled various award-winning artists through his own independent label, and he’s picked up the microphone to occupy the position of superstar artist when called upon.

Now, at 42, with the KwaZulu-Natal native at the height of his career and enjoying the acclaim afforded one of dance music’s most enduring voices, he recently announced that he's decided to call it quits. He doesn't want to call it retirement though, he prefers to say he’s taking a back seat. “I’m not gonna be putting up music under my name,” he explains. “I’m still gonna make music maybe for other people and stuff like that, but I wanna do more. I’m branching out into business and I want to finish my studies at Harvard. I’m doing The Business of Entertainment, Music and Sports there.”

His vision is to make sure his agency, Independent Media Group Africa, becomes one of the biggest agencies on the continent by fostering a new way of doing business for artists, entertainers and athletes alike. “I think artists still do business the same way as they were in 1994 and 2004, and we’re in 2022. If how people consume music is different to how they used to before – they used to consume it on CD or vinyl – and in 2022 they’re streaming, why do you still feel like you have to still do the same contracts and the same business?” Zakes Bantwini unpacks what’s next now that he has announced he is taking a step back from the music industry. Picture: Supplied We’re in a boardroom at Bantwini’s agency's office space in the heart of Rosebank. The agency has been running for several years.

He speaks on how in this next chapter he wants to merge the worlds of entertainment and business to create an environment where these worlds meet seamlessly. Despite the magnitude of his recent announcement, Bantwini’s is notably upbeat. There's also a singularity of focus and determination about him. He wants to get the job done right.

Bantwini is on pace to finish his qualification at Harvard next June. He's been doing distance learning all along but over the next few months he’ll be attending classes on campus, which is something he’s very excited about. He’s also looking forward to the prospect of spending more time with his wife, musician and media personality Nandi Madida, and their children. “Ever since the start of my career, I’ve been obligated,” he says. “If I were to come back, which is something I’m not even thinking about, it’ll be way different. Right now I’ve been partnering (with labels), but if I were to come back I’ll be in the ownership and driving things.

“Maybe owning a DSP (Digital Service Provider) or equity in a DSP. All these DSPs are less than 10 years in business and we’re busy promoting them, ‘Hey get my music here and there’. They’re not even paying you to say that.” Bantwini feels like it’s time for artists to rather start promoting themselves. “How about you promote your own thing instead? How about you say go and get my music at zakesbantwini.com? Not only are people going there, you’ll have their data, you’ll know where they live, where they are, how they behave and how they consume your music. Zakes Bantwini unpacks what’s next now that he has announced he is stepping back from the music industry. Picture: Supplied “You can give them more than just music because you know their behaviour. You can give them more products.”

Bantwini has the well-earned purview of a seasoned veteran entering his sensei phase. He’s eager to learn, teach and be of service. His final studio album, “Abantu”, is set for release in November. The album will be commemorated by an “Abantu: The People” concert on November 19 at the Cape Town Stadium. By design, the timing of the album and the announcement of his retirement coincides with the end of his contracts with Universal Music, the label through which he licenses his music, and Sony Music Publishing, which were administering his music publishing rights.

It’s a masterstroke in preparation and intention. It's the perfect time to say goodbye – on top of the world and with all his obligations met. “My contracts are up now and I've met my obligations. That’s why I’m done. That’s why I was like this is my last album. I’ve planned it ahead of time, it’s just a beautiful thing because I’m right at the top. “I’ve just released an album which has been the No 1 in SA and I’m the most-nominated artist at the South African Music Awards (Samas) after so many years in my career.”

After all these years and all that he’s accomplished, these nominations and the continued global success of his mammoth single “Osama” and its follow-up, “iMali” still excite Bantwini. “It’s mind-blowing,” he says. “I don’t want to lie to you, it is still mind-blowing. Every day I’m getting a video from someone somewhere across the world playing this record and tagging me. “People I don’t know, different races. The energy of recording the song and tagging someone you’ve never met and that you don’t even know, for me bro that’s mind-blowing.”