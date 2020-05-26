Zakes Bantwini turns 40 and has a lot to celebrate

Platinum-selling artist Zakes Bantwini is celebrating his fabulous 40s, but that's not the only thing the award-winning musician and producer is celebrating.

Zakes has been accepted into Harvard University's Business School where he will study "The Business of Entertainment, Music and Sport".

And if that's not enough, the "Bang Bang Bang" hitmaker is also celebrating the 10th anniversary of his "Love, Light and Music" album and is launching an international dance label titled "All Electronic Music" in the upcoming year.

In an Instagram video taken by his wife on Tuesday, Nandi Madida, the "Nomathemba" singer shared the news of his acceptance on his page, with the caption:

"Just in time for Birthday, last week I received an email from Harvard Business School accepting my application to study THE BUSINESS OF ENTERTAINMENT, MUSIC & SPORT, I was elated at the news and I knew that this year is a special one indeed. I'm turning 40, I'm going to Harvard, my Love, light & Music album turns 10 years, im launching an international dance label ALL ELECTRONIC MUSIC. This is indeed a special Day #happybirthdaytome #harvardbusinessschool #ghettoking," it read.