Former Generations actor and Ukhozi FM presenter Zama Ngcobo presents Leading Citizens on SABC3. Picture: Supplied

Actress, presenter, radio personality and now executive producer, Zama Ngcobo has been a part of the entertainment industry for almost 10 years but that doesn’t mean she’s done yet. Ngcobo started at SABC1 as a continuity presenter and was then offered the role of Tabitha on Generations. Following a break from the entertainment industry, Ngcobo has returned to the small screen as not only the host but also executive producer for the docu-reality series Leading Citizens, on SABC3.

We chatted to Ngcobo to learn more about the show, what has changed in the entertainment industry over the years and what the future holds for her.

Speaking about 'Leading Citizens', she says the show profiles prolific leaders in any industry whether known or unknown. Ngcobo also stated they looked for “people with inspirational stories, who have proven their worth, people who have beautiful authentic South African stories to tell”.

The South African entertainment industry is unique in the fact that it is so tiny and while people love seeing their favourite faces on their screens, there has been a call to “open up the industry”, with Twitter being the biggest platform to voice this movement.

However, the movement soon died with little to no real impact on getting fresh faces in the industry.

“We need more practical ways of opening up the industry and ask what opportunities have been created for people,” she said.

Being a multifaceted person within the entertainment industry is also the reason some of the biggest stars in South Africa have been able to stay working.

“It’s important to diversify your interest. Have more than just one talent. It keeps you employed. I’m fortunate enough where I can do radio, present and act. So it’s your responsibility to up your skill level.”

Speaking on where she sees herself in the future, Ngcobo says she would like to do more behind-the-scenes work.

“I would like to produce more, I would like to create more content. And to carry on acting.”

Leading Citizens airs on SABC3 on Mondays at 8.30pm.