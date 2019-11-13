Zandi Khumalo: I owe Senzo Meyiwa’s family nothing









Zandi Khumalo. Picture: Instagram Kelly Khumalo's sister Zandi Khumalo finally breaks her silence on the Senzo Meyiwa case. This follows the Sunday Independent's exposé that contrary to claims that Meyiwa was killed by armed robbers at the Khumalo's family home in Vosloorus, the soccer star was “accidentally” shot during a scuffle between Zandi and her then boyfriend, Longwe Twala. In a lengthy statement shared on her Instagram page, the "Ngeke" singer rubbished the claims that her family is withholding the identity of Meyiwa's murderer. She wrote: “It is very sad and hurtful that after so many years after Senzo Meyiwa’s death, we still have to defend ourselves from people who are hell-bent on the theory that we are guilty. “It really makes one wonder if Senzo’s family and the society that says we are guilty really want justice to prevail or they just want to see the Khumalos arrested. I often think to myself that because nothing stays hidden forever if someday the person that killed Senzo gets arrested and it turns out not to be one of the people in the house as it will…. will the family and those who have crucified us be satisfied or they will continue spewing untruths"

She added: “On the allegations that he was shot while trying to intervene on a fight between me and my then boyfriend Longwe Twala, I categorically deny that. I don't write this because I feel I owe those who have crucified us any answers, I write this because I feel that my name can't be continued to be dragged through the mud and I keep quiet like I have something to hide."

"What I want Senzo's family and the society to know is that after the truth that I have told the police and the sympathy that I feel for them as they lost a hero, a son, a brother and a father after the hurt that I still feel for his passing plus the way that they treated my family since the incident I owe them nothing," the statement read.

Meanwhile, Kelly Khumalo also denied the Sunday Independent reports about the family cover up in the alleged robbery gone wrong incident that cost Meyiwa's life, insisting that the newspaper's reports are misleading.

"For that Independent paper, whatever they are. How dare you? When you go out like that and write something so false and untrue, misleading the nation," said Khumalo during a television interview.

She added: "At the end of the day, I promise you this, you will have egg on your face...I’ve spoken about the Senzo Meyiwa issue so many times but people have decided they want me guilty. Why defend myself? They must believe what they want to believe" .