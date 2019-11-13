Kelly Khumalo's sister Zandi Khumalo finally breaks her silence on the Senzo Meyiwa case.
This follows the Sunday Independent's exposé that contrary to claims that Meyiwa was killed by armed robbers at the Khumalo's family home in Vosloorus, the soccer star was “accidentally” shot during a scuffle between Zandi and her then boyfriend, Longwe Twala.
In a lengthy statement shared on her Instagram page, the "Ngeke" singer rubbished the claims that her family is withholding the identity of Meyiwa's murderer.
She wrote: “It is very sad and hurtful that after so many years after Senzo Meyiwa’s death, we still have to defend ourselves from people who are hell-bent on the theory that we are guilty.
“It really makes one wonder if Senzo’s family and the society that says we are guilty really want justice to prevail or they just want to see the Khumalos arrested. I often think to myself that because nothing stays hidden forever if someday the person that killed Senzo gets arrested and it turns out not to be one of the people in the house as it will…. will the family and those who have crucified us be satisfied or they will continue spewing untruths"