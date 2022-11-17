Zandie Khumalo-Gumede unshaken by calls for her to be cancelled

With the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, singer Kelly Khumalo and her sister Zandie Khumalo-Gumede continue to find themselves a topic on social media. On Monday, the trial of the five men resumed after a two-month hiatus, and Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela dismissed Khumalo’s bid to have her legal representative, Magdalene Moonsamy, reinstated in the high-stakes trial.

Khumalo-Gumede, in an Instagram post, responded to the calls for her and her sister to be cancelled following Khumalo’s latest attempt to be represented in the trial of five men arrested. The singer shared a picture of a tweet that read: “Cancelling #KellyKhumalo and #ZandieKhumalo is never gonna work, we have no female artist that’s giving us what the sisters are giving us, Kelly with her unmatched vocals + delivery, Zandie with soul + versatility Aneva Shem not even your faves give us that, sibulaleni ke okuncono.” In her caption, Khumalo-Gumede said she is not a person of the earth but belongs to Jehova and He is the one who has a say over her life and fate. A clear indication that she won’t allow herself to be cancelled by the public.

"Mina angisiye owomuntu wala emhlabeni ngingoka Jehova and it’s him and him alone who has a say over my life, it’s him and him alone who presides over my fate 🙏” she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by zandie Khumalo (@zandie_khumalo_gumede) This is not the first time Khumalo-Gumede is sharing her thoughts relating to the ongoing murder trial, earlier this year she sat down for an exclusive interview with eNCA's Slindelo Masikane.

