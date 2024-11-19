Zandie Khumalo slams Sello Maake-kaNcube over estranged wife drama

Mzansi’s social media streets were lit after Zandie Khumalo called out veteran actor Sello Maake-kaNcube for allegedly mistreating his estranged wife, Pearl Mbewe.
It seems this year isn’t done serving up celeb relationship drama with the messy situation between Maake-kaNcube and Mbewe topping the gossip charts.
Taking to social media, she reminded everyone of past remarks Maake-kaNcube allegedly made about her, calling him out for disrespecting women.
“This man spoke s*** about me at a very vulnerable time of my life,” Khumalo began, recalling how he commented on her legal battles when he didn’t understand her situation.
She went on to label the actor’s behaviour as a pattern of “violating women,” adding, “I told you all in May last year about this old man. How is it now?”
She addressed the actor directly.
“Well, as for me, I won’t tolerate this nonsense, old man!”
But the singer also had a word for Mbewe, expressing sympathy for her struggles.
“I’m sorry to the wife but I’m glad I did my bit to wake you up, sisi,” Khumalo wrote.
She wished Mbewe emotional and spiritual healing, noting that physical healing may not be easy given the circumstances.
In a final jab, Khumalo called out a brand allegedly linked to Maake-kaNcube, asking, “Do you still work with him?”
However, trial by social media doesn’t mean the company will rethink their partnership with the veteran actor.