Zandie Khumalo slams Sello Maake-kaNcube over estranged wife drama

It seems this year isn’t done serving up celeb relationship drama with the messy situation between Maake-kaNcube and Mbewe topping the gossip charts.

Mzansi’s social media streets were lit after Zandie Khumalo called out veteran actor Sello Maake-kaNcube for allegedly mistreating his estranged wife, Pearl Mbewe.

Taking to social media, she reminded everyone of past remarks Maake-kaNcube allegedly made about her, calling him out for disrespecting women.

“This man spoke s*** about me at a very vulnerable time of my life,” Khumalo began, recalling how he commented on her legal battles when he didn’t understand her situation.

She went on to label the actor’s behaviour as a pattern of “violating women,” adding, “I told you all in May last year about this old man. How is it now?”