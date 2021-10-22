Zandile Gumede says she and her sister Kelly Khumalo will not reunite

Zandile Khumalo-Gumede has shut down rumours that she and her estranged sister, Kelly Khumalo, were working on their strained relationship. Fans of the duo were excited when Zandie recently posted a picture of Kelly’s children cradling and meeting her newborn son for the first time since he arrived in September.

Following the post, Zandie addressed questions she had received from social media users. In a lengthy statement posted on Instagram, the singer explained how the picture came about. View this post on Instagram A post shared by zandie Khumalo (@zandie_khumalo_gumede) “On Sunday the 17th of September I posted pics of my son Zenala with his cousins, my nephew and niece Christian and Thingo.

“This was a very special moment for me, especially because not only are they like my own children but both of them have been part of my pregnancy from when I was three months pregnant,” she explained. “They would call every week and literally force me to put a phone to my tummy so they could speak to their cousin. “When he was born they couldn’t wait to meet him and hold him, so when that moment happened and I saw the look on their faces it was just magical for me.”

In February this year, Zandie and Kelly made headlines after Zandie released a statement “divorcing” her sister after Kelly’s claims about her husband, Mhlo Gumede. “As an adult and a parent I made a decision that my nephew and niece would never be affected by what’s going on between me and their mother, at least not from my side. “I’m not going to deny them access to me or their cousin, that would be utterly cruel of me.”

Zandie added that she had put the children in the loop about the rift between her and Kelly and that they understood the situation. “I would like, however, to categorically state that the situation between me and their mother remains the same and my feelings remain the same. “I got all your messages of excitement after seeing them together, they really warmed my heart, but what I noticed is that some took my post as a sign of reconciliation or some reunion between the two of us, but it was not. It was merely about the children.