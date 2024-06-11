Zanele Mbokazi’s husband Bishop Nkambule shares moving prayer for her recovery

On Friday, the gospel community gathered at the Sandton Assemblies Of God in prayer for Crown Gospel Awards founder and media personality Zanele Mbokazi following her lung cancer diagnosis. Gospel artists Rebecca Malope, Lindelani Mkhize, Sipho Makhabane, Omega Khunou and Takie Ndou were in attendance.

Bishop Mpendulo Nkambule took to the podium and delivered a moving prayer that declared that Mbokozi would live long and that no weapon formed against her shall not prosper. Mbokozi wore a green dress with a black coat and had a mask on and she was visibly emotional as prayers for her healing filled the room. Speaking to those present Bishop Nkambule spoke life over his wife that “she will live and not die”.

The Ukhozi FM radio presenter fell ill on April 21 and could not finish her show after experiencing trouble with her voice. Her husband at a later stage speaking on Ukhozi FM Vuka Afrika Breakfast Show shared with listeners that his wife was diagnosed with lung cancer, putting speculation around her health to rest. Nkambule admitted that he and his family were in shock after hearing the news and asked for privacy and prayers during this time.