Zanele Potelwa bags own show, Dan Corder takes reins in new breakfast show on 5FM

It's that time of the year again, where radio stations are shaking things up. SABC’s 5FM has recently revealed its line-up changes for 2021, which includes a brand-new breakfast show. This year the station looks to inject new energy with plenty of fresh talent in keeping with its ethos to bring together South African youth through the power of radio. Dan Corder, from its sister station Good Hope FM, takes over the reins of weekday breakfast. Corder is joined by Mathapelo Moloi on news, Xoli Zondo on sport, and Marli van Eeden on traffic.

Corder said: "5FM has always been the coolest radio station in my world. It is the station of the future where, together with our loyal 5FM fans across the country, I can make the radio of my dreams."

Television and radio personality Zanele Potelwa forms part of 5FM’s radio reshuffle.

Potelwa will be saying goodbye to the station’s weekday breakfast show “The Roger Goode Show”, which she was part of alongside Roger Goode, Sureshnie Rider and Robbie Kruse.

She will be hosting her own show “5 Lunch With Zanele”, on weekdays from 12pm to 3pm.

5 Lunch With Zanele kicks off on 5FM from Thursday, April 1, and is a major milestone in Potelwa’s radio career.

“I am so excited for this brand-new adventure and I can’t wait for South Africa to join me for lunch all around the country every weekday,” said Potelwa.

Roger Goode takes his special brand of on-air craziness to weekday nights between 6pm and 7pm, while Leah Jazz will take over the late-night slot Monday-Thursday from 10 pm to 1 am.

The weekend breakfast show will see Nicole da Silva continue as the presenter.

She will be joined by self-proclaimed radio-head Edah Setati as the news anchor and Wesley Gabriels on the sports desk.

For the full line-up, visit 5FM website.