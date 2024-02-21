Zanele Potelwa reaches huge career milestone as host of ‘Tropika’s Island of Treasure’ season 11

‘Tropika Island of Treasure’ is setting sail once again, whisking viewers away to a paradise island brimming with challenges, laughter, and nail-biting competition.
The 11th season of the reality show has a new captain this time steering the ship as the show's brand-new host; South African media darling Zanele Potelwa.
Potelwa is no stranger to the Mzansi entertainment industry, best known for her bubbly personality on 5FM, TV presenter for SABC 1’s ‘Hot Spot Seli’. She has also hosted the red carpet for the South African Music Awards in 2022 and was the Pink Carpet host at Feather Awards 2021.
Last year saw an elevation in her career as the newest addition to the ‘Expresso Morning Show’ hosting team and now she follows in the steps of Katlego Maboe, DJ Fresh, Lala Hirayama and Naak MusiQ as the host of ‘Tropika Island of Treasure’ 2024.
Sharing the news on her Instagram account, Potelwa remarked that the moment was a dream come true.
“This is such a huge milestone in my career and it’s about to be an AMAZING Season 11. I can’t believe I’m being trusted with such a BIG Legacy show!!! I hadn’t even started to pray for this, but God had PLANS okay? (But I DEFINITELY wanted to host it some day)”.
This year marks an extra special occasion, as Tropika, the beloved dairy brand that's been nourishing South Africans for generations, turns 40 years old and ‘Tropika Island of Treasure’ is pushing the boundaries on the new season.
‘Tropika Island of Treasure’ has captivated audiences for over a decade with its blend of exotic challenges, captivating landscapes, and fierce competition.
This year, the show will be set in Zanzibar and will be introducing a fresh batch of castaways ready to face their fears and outwit their rivals for the ultimate prize.
IOL Entertainment