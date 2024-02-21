Zanele Potelwa reaches huge career milestone as host of ‘Tropika’s Island of Treasure’ season 11

‘Tropika Island of Treasure’ is setting sail once again, whisking viewers away to a paradise island brimming with challenges, laughter, and nail-biting competition. The 11th season of the reality show has a new captain this time steering the ship as the show's brand-new host; South African media darling Zanele Potelwa.

"This is such a huge milestone in my career and it's about to be an AMAZING Season 11. I can't believe I'm being trusted with such a BIG Legacy show!!! I hadn't even started to pray for this, but God had PLANS okay? (But I DEFINITELY wanted to host it some day)". This year marks an extra special occasion, as Tropika, the beloved dairy brand that's been nourishing South Africans for generations, turns 40 years old and 'Tropika Island of Treasure' is pushing the boundaries on the new season. 'Tropika Island of Treasure' has captivated audiences for over a decade with its blend of exotic challenges, captivating landscapes, and fierce competition.