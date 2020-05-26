Zenande Mfenyana confirms baby's gender

Zenande Mfenyana has confirmed she’s expecting a baby girl. “The Queen” actress announced her pregnancy a few days before Mother’s Day. Now fans are confused as many initially thought the former "Generations"" star was expecting twins after her TV mom, Rami Chuene, replied to her Instagram message and said:” There was one, there was two and...now there’s three! Still not crying!”. The mom-to-be has been sharing adorable messages of her maternity photoshoot. Taking to social media on Tuesday, the 35-year-old revealed her unborn baby’s gender while telling fans that she was contemplating cutting her signature dreadlocks.

She said: “I thought I would have cut my hair by now, but I figured my daughter picked me like this when she was choosing her Mama, so the locks stay...I don’t want her to give me the side-eye when she meets me for the first time.”

Fans reacted to her recent statement, with many also urging her not to cut her hair. Some of these tweeps were utterly cute with their responses.

Meanwhile, Mfenyana who recently celebrated 1 million followers on Twitter, posted a beautiful video thanking high-end fashion house, Diella Reaux.

She captioned the post: “Yesterday was magical, thanks to @DiellaReaux”

To which the fashion house, responded: “It was our greatest honour to make your vision come to life and be a part of your big day.”

This fuelled curiosities even further with followers wondering if the doting mom, who until now has kept her off-screen life very private, is also getting married.



Below are some of the Twitter reaction:

