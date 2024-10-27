Zikhona Sodlaka, Shannon Esra, Thembinkosi Mthembu among big winners at SAFTAs18

South Africa’s screen royalty know how to step out of their beloved characters and slay the red carpet, and the 18th Annual South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs18), held over the weekend, was no different. Gallagher Convention Centre in Gauteng was transformed into a fitting venue to celebrate the cream of the crop of the South African film and television industry.

After dominating screens and keeping viewers glued to their screens all year, the SAFTAs were the perfect playground for actors and production crews to let their hair down and celebrate their hard work. The biggest night in television, brought out legendary stars such as Nandi Nyembe who matched in pink with her son Bongo, who turned heads with his charming smile. The red carpet was set up with ample space to allow the stars to shine and get a moment to interact with various media.

Nandi Nyembe and her son Bongo. #SAFTAs18 #SAFTAs #MainAwards @IOL @IOL_Lifestyle pic.twitter.com/Jx2hKUAhaR — Oluthando Keteyi (@ThisLove_K) October 26, 2024 SAFTA-winning, former “Yizo Yizo”, “Tsotsi” and “Generations” star Nambitha Mpumlwana, who has not been on Mzansi’s red carpets in years, stepped out with the biggest smile as she interacted with media. She also opted to take her son, Vangile, as her date for the night out. SAFTA winning, former Yizo Yizo, Tsotsi and Generations star Nambitha Mpumlwana #SAFTAs18 #MainShow @IOL @IOL_Lifestyle pic.twitter.com/X46jkhcweS

— Oluthando Keteyi (@ThisLove_K) October 26, 2024 Although absent from the red carpet for years, Dineo Ranaka — who received a nomination — walked the carpet graciously. Awards shows are the perfect place for a date night and it was lovely seeing Mzansi’s actors with their real-life partners. Matchy-matchy is a must because everyone must know who belongs to who. Actor Melusi Mbele and his wife Andiswa certainly nailed the assignment when it came to coordinating outfits.

Melusi Mbele and his partner at the @SAFTAs_1 @IOL @IOL_Lifestyle #SAFTAs18 #MainShow pic.twitter.com/snjCuuNh11 — Oluthando Keteyi (@ThisLove_K) October 26, 2024 Actress Phuti Khomo had the perfect accessory to her gorgeous outfit by Masango by Siphosihle, her husband Dumisani Mahlangu. Presenter and actress Pearl Modiadie’s partner wore a dashing tuxedo that complimented her outfit. The relationship between Modiadie and her man is strengthening. Not only do they vacation together but they walk red carpets together.

“Happiness Is” star Renate Stuurman looked ravishing in red, and also had the glow of a woman boo’ed up as she was slaying the red carpet with her new man — and they looked dashing. Actress Phuti Khomo at the @SAFTAs_1 @IOL_Lifestyle @IOL #SAFTAs18 #MainShow pic.twitter.com/yp1k5EDHmj — Oluthando Keteyi (@ThisLove_K) October 26, 2024 After two hours of Mzansi’s stars dazzling on the red carpet, Kwaito star Zola 7 proved he was still ghetto fabulous and could get a crowd on their feet with his opening performance.

Lerato Kganyago-Ndlala and Skhumba Hlophe proved to be quite the charismatic duo as the hosts of the evening, with Hlophe proving he doesn't need a script to bring on the laughs as one of the most talented comedians in the country. Lerato Kganyago–Ndlala and Skhumba Hlophe proved to be quite the charismatic duo as the hosts for the Main Awards. LKG, as her fans affectionately call her, made sure to put her best fashion foot forward, with looks from Gert Johan Coetzee, Scalo and Orapeleng Modutle. Awards shows usually have a few mishaps and the SAFTAs18 were not immune, however, even with an awkward moment when music went mute and the wrong winning category being announced, Relebogile Mabotja’s company, Black Swan Media really pulled it off.

Bomb Shelter scooped the most wins across both nights with 13 awards, including multiple wins for the critically acclaimed series “Shaka Ilembe”, which secured awards for Best TV Drama, Best Achievement in Makeup and Styling, Best Achievement in Wardrobe, Best Achievement in Art Direction, and Best Achievement in Original Music/Score. Tshedza Productions followed closely with 11 Golden Horns, including Best Telenovela for “Outlaws”. “Skeem Saam” won big and won the Golden Horn for Best TV Soap. The win was an emotional one for the entire cast and production team who all jumped onto the stage to collect the Golden Horn and couldn't contain their excitement.

Actress Shannon Esra emotionally received the Golden Horn for Best Actress in a TV Drama in “Lioness” season two. Picture: Supplied Top actor Vusi Kunene won the Golden Horn for Best Actor in a Feature Film for his role in “Seconds” — his third SAFTA. Actress Shannon Esra emotionally received the Golden Horn for Best Actress in a TV Drama for “Lioness” season two. Thembinkosi Mthembu continues to have a stellar 2024 — earlier this year he won his first acting award at the 11th Annual Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and TV Awards for Best Actor–TV — and at the SAFTAs he was awarded Best Actor in a TV Drama for his work in “Shaka iLembe”. Actress Zikhona Sodlaka won her first SAFTA for Best Actress in a Telenovela for her role in season one of “Gqeberha: The Empire”.

“The River” actor Presley Chweneyagae won the award for Best Actor. His award was received by Lunga Mofokeng in his absence. Actor Kagiso Modupe received the Golden Horn for Best Supporting Actor In A TV Comedy and used his speech to address the talk that his production house, Bakwena Productions, failed to pay the crew and cast of “Pound4Pound” on BET Africa. Modupe shared how he has created jobs and paid royalties to cast and crews. Actor Kagiso Modupe received the Golden Horn for Best Supporting Actor In A TV Comedy. Picture: Supplied Prev Reddy won his first acting award for Best Actor in a TV Comedy for his role in “Miseducation”. Reddy has been making impressive strides in his acting career since retiring from his alter-ego, Aunty Shamilla. He has had several roles from “The Honeymoon” to “Miseducation”.

Conco accepted her Golden Horn for Best TV Presenter with her mother by her side. She thanked all her supporters and shared a message for her son with Jacob Zuma, Sakha. Her category was determined through public voting. Prev Reddy won his first acting award Best Actor in a TV Comedy for his role in “Miseducation”. Picture: Supplied eTV’s “Scandal” won the Most Popular TV Soap or Telenovela award for the second time, this is also a public voting category. The late Mpho Sebeng won the Best Supporting Actor in a Telenovela award for his performance on S3’s “The Estate”. His family collected the award and were emotional and appreciative for the recognition.