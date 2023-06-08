Zikhona Sodlaka turns a year older and announces she is working on a ‘special project’

South African actress Zikhona Sodlaka on June 7, turned a year older and reflected on her growth in the industry for the past 18 years. The talented Thespian, has starred in numerous productions over her lengthy career, earning herself recognition as one of the top actresses in the country.

“I’m so honoured to have spent the past 18 years of my life entertaining. Through my pioneering on-screen characters, and by way of record-breaking film and television productions we’ve navigated through the most intense emotions; laughter, tears, anger, shame, disgust, guilt, distress, and ultimately joy,” she wrote. In her Instagram post, Sodlaka thanked every single supporter who has walked alongside her on her journey. “I’m so thankful for every single supporter. Whether you’ve turned in to watch an episode, purchased tickets to watch a film, or an industry friend who has walked alongside me throughout the years.”