Zikhona Sodlaka turns a year older and announces she is working on a ‘special project’

South African actress Zikhona Sodlaka on June 7, turned a year older and reflected on her growth in the industry for the past 18 years.
The talented Thespian, has starred in numerous productions over her lengthy career, earning herself recognition as one of the top actresses in the country.
“I’m so honoured to have spent the past 18 years of my life entertaining. Through my pioneering on-screen characters, and by way of record-breaking film and television productions we’ve navigated through the most intense emotions; laughter, tears, anger, shame, disgust, guilt, distress, and ultimately joy,” she wrote.
In her Instagram post, Sodlaka thanked every single supporter who has walked alongside her on her journey.
“I’m so thankful for every single supporter. Whether you’ve turned in to watch an episode, purchased tickets to watch a film, or an industry friend who has walked alongside me throughout the years.”
As a birthday present to herself, Sodlaka announced that she has been working on a special project, a labour of love that pays homage to all, “The Art Circle”.
Sodlaka did not give too much details about “The Art Circle” but her management All In Management in an Instagram post, detailed that a new show is loading, where Sodlaka has put in renowned thespians and thought leaders in the creative space.
The actress’ fans and followers in the comment section showered Sodlaka with so much love, wishing her well on the new project and excited about its screen debut.
“Happy birthday my sis ❤️❤️ I love you so much and thank you for being such a warm and inspirational person 🚀🚀🚀,” wrote her former “The Wife” co-star Mbalenhle Mavimbela.