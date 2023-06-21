Zinhle Khumalo claps back at Yaya Mavundla’s R300K lawsuit

Former journalist Zinhle Khumalo has taken the legal route to deal with the R300K lawsuit slapped on her by reality TV star Yaya Mavundla. Khumalo and Mavundla have been a hot topic on the Twitter streets since the weekend after a back-and-forth ensued with entertainment commentator Phil Mphela about the origins of social spot Kwa Mai-Mai.

The twar went astray when Khumalo dragged Mavundla into the conversation and accused her of attempted rape at the Collins Chabane music festival a few years ago. Mavundla didn’t take lightly to the accusations and through her lawyers, Maloka Makola Attorneys, slapped Khumalo with a R300K defamation lawsuit. The “Becoming” star said told the “Sunday World“ publication that she was hurt by the remarks and that she spent the rest of the day (Saturday) explaining to friends and family that the allegations were false.

She also stated that she had lost sponsorships as a result of the incident and plans to donate whatever amount the court decides Khumalo must pay in damages to an organisation supporting the LGBTQIA community. Responding to the “Sunday World“ article headlined, ”Socialite Yaya Mavundla slaps Zinhle Khumalo with R300K lawsuit“, Khumalo has shared documents on social media which shows that she has also engaged with a legal team. She wrote: “My legal team has dealt with that. Equally since I’ve laid criminal charges against the person who defamed me about some non existent Bongi person, I shall tweet no more until the investigation is concluded and someone is punished. Hasta la vista baby ✌🏽.”