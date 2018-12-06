Zodwa Wabantu. Picture: Instagram

Local entertainer Zodwa Wabantu has hit back at people asking about her HIV status. Taking to Instagram, the vosho queen said she refuses to disclose her status to people who are bullying her with their insensitive jokes.

In the caption of the post, Wabantu addresses the rumours by stating that she will never reveal her status and slammed the fact that people can joke about something so serious as people who are living with the disease, also have to still deal with the social stigma attached to it.



Speaking to TsihisaLIVE Wabantu expanded on her initial statement saying: "I have friends who are infected by HIV/ Aids and who are constantly looked down upon. As Zodwa I stand up for the people."